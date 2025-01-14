Quantcast
Tuesday, January 14, 2025

MURDOCK: Senate Confirmation of Kash Patel Will Force the FBI to Pay Its Dues

'This is some of the most egregious, Orwellian conduct I’ve witnessed in my nearly 50 years in the Congress...'

Kash Patel
Kash Patel / PHOTO: AP

(Deroy Murdock, Headline USA) Kash Patel, President re-elect Donald J. Trump’s FBI nominee, soon will face Senate confirmation hearings. His critics will warn that Patel would turn the FBI upside-down.

As well he should.

The FBI’s decent, diligent field agents might be the people most betrayed by their Washington, D.C., headquarters. The bureau’s leftist command clique has abused its infinite police powers to oppress Trump and his advisors, supporters, and those who jeopardize liberal priorities. For nine years, top FBI officials have perpetrated the inappropriate, the illegal, and the unconstitutional:

  • The FBI spied on Trump’s 2016 campaign, starting with advisers Carter Page and George Papadopoulos.
  • In a stinging letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray, Sen. Charles Grassley, R – Iowa, wrote that “the Steele Dossier was pushed by the FBI to be included in the Intelligence Community Assessment about Russian meddling in the 2016 election, despite concerns over its lack of verification.” Grassley’s Dec. 9 missive continued: “This is some of the most egregious, Orwellian conduct I’ve witnessed in my nearly 50 years in the Congress.”

These illegal outrages—which launched the three-year Russia hoax—were Watergate without the break-in.

“In 2021, senior officials from the Biden Administration, including the White House, repeatedly pressured our teams for months to censor certain COVID-19 content, including humor and satire,” Mark Zuckerberg likewise complained last Aug. 26, in a letter to the House Judiciary Committee.

“These people from the Biden administration would call up our team and scream at them and curse,” the Facebook founder elaborated on Friday’s Joe Rogan Experience.

“No such raid took place at Hillary Clinton’s premises, even though she and her staff mishandled highly classified information while using a non-government server after repeated warnings from State Department security personnel it was a security risk, and despite the fact her associates destroyed potentially incriminating evidence,” Grassley noted. “No such raid occurred on the home of President Biden, even though his records were consciously divided up, some stored at his home in a garage next to his Corvette. … A double standard in a nation that rightly boasts that ‘justice is blind’ is no standard at all.”

The incoming Republican Senate should confirm Kash Patel swiftly, so he can flip the FBI 180 degrees from its current police-state status and dislodge the crooks and thugs who infest its top echelons.

​Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News contributor.

