MURDOCK: Senate Confirmation of Kash Patel Will Force the FBI to Pay Its Dues

(Deroy Murdock, Headline USA) Kash Patel, President re-elect Donald J. Trump’s FBI nominee, soon will face Senate confirmation hearings. His critics will warn that Patel would turn the FBI upside-down.
As well he should.
The FBI’s decent, diligent field agents might be the people most betrayed by their Washington, D.C., headquarters. The bureau’s leftist command clique has abused its infinite police powers to oppress Trump and his advisors, supporters, and those who jeopardize liberal priorities. For nine years, top FBI officials have perpetrated the inappropriate, the illegal, and the unconstitutional:
- The FBI spied on Trump’s 2016 campaign, starting with advisers Carter Page and George Papadopoulos.
- In a stinging letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray, Sen. Charles Grassley, R – Iowa, wrote that “the Steele Dossier was pushed by the FBI to be included in the Intelligence Community Assessment about Russian meddling in the 2016 election, despite concerns over its lack of verification.” Grassley’s Dec. 9 missive continued: “This is some of the most egregious, Orwellian conduct I’ve witnessed in my nearly 50 years in the Congress.”
These illegal outrages—which launched the three-year Russia hoax—were Watergate without the break-in.
- Former FBI chief James Comey pampered former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, despite her wholesale Espionage Act violations in the Servergate scandal. Comey recommended no prosecution, ignoring her illegal possession of 2,113 classified documents on her home computer server. She also feloniously destroyed evidence under U.S. House subpoena—not least her mobile devices, which Clinton aide Justin Cooper reportedly demolished with a hammer.
- The FBI’s April 9, 2018 raid on the office and residence of Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen, and the April 28, 2021 breach of Trump counsel Rudolph W. Giuliani’s office, completely violated the once-sacred principle of attorney–client privilege.
- Sen. Grassley accused the FBI of a “mule-headed war against transparency,” including “silence in response to my requests that you protect whistleblowers.”
- The FBI fooled Big Tech companies into spiking the New York Post’s exposé on Hunter Biden’s Laptop from Hell in October 2020. Mission accomplished: This cover-up scuttled Trump’s re-election. In this Censorship-Industrial Complex, a team of 80 FBI agents twisted the arms of social-media executives to suppress stories and deplatform Americans who rejected Biden Administration policy.
“In 2021, senior officials from the Biden Administration, including the White House, repeatedly pressured our teams for months to censor certain COVID-19 content, including humor and satire,” Mark Zuckerberg likewise complained last Aug. 26, in a letter to the House Judiciary Committee.
“These people from the Biden administration would call up our team and scream at them and curse,” the Facebook founder elaborated on Friday’s Joe Rogan Experience.
- The FBI spied on Latin Mass Catholics as a supposed public-safety threat.
- The Justice Department designated parents’ rights activists as domestic terrorists. The FBI then surveilled moms and dads for complaining to local school boards about mask mandates, Critical Race Theory, and gendermania.
- “Under the leadership of Christopher Wray, the FBI illegally raided my home, without cause, worked diligently on illegally impeaching and indicting me, and has done everything else to interfere with the success and future of America,” Trump said via Truth Social on Dec. 11.
“No such raid took place at Hillary Clinton’s premises, even though she and her staff mishandled highly classified information while using a non-government server after repeated warnings from State Department security personnel it was a security risk, and despite the fact her associates destroyed potentially incriminating evidence,” Grassley noted. “No such raid occurred on the home of President Biden, even though his records were consciously divided up, some stored at his home in a garage next to his Corvette. … A double standard in a nation that rightly boasts that ‘justice is blind’ is no standard at all.”
The incoming Republican Senate should confirm Kash Patel swiftly, so he can flip the FBI 180 degrees from its current police-state status and dislodge the crooks and thugs who infest its top echelons.
Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News contributor.