MURDOCK: The Path to GOP Victory Is Charted, but Who Will Lead the Way?

(Deroy Murdock, Headline USA) House Speaker Mike Johnson is folding like a feminine napkin on spending and election integrity.

After losing Wednesday’s vote on a continuing resolution and the SAVE Act, the Louisiana Republican reportedly will slide into the passenger seat and let Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. drive for a while.

This fiasco will energize and delight Democrats and enrage and demoralize Republicans less than seven weeks before Election Day, even as mail-in ballots are reaching swing-state voters.

This will jeopardize the House’s GOP majority and tighten Democrats’ tenuous grip on the Senate.

This complicates things for Donald J. Trump. Cackles of joy surely echo through Kamala Harris’s headquarters.

Enough is enough.

Johnson should muster his leadership skills, such as they are, and call Schumer’s bluff. Saving the SAVE ACT will electrify Republicans rather than dim the lights on GOP prospects.

Republicans unanimously support the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, which excludes foreign citizens from voting in federal elections.

When it passed on July 10, all 216 Republicans assented. Five Democrats concurred, but 198 Dems opposed American-citizen-only federal elections.

On this issue, Republicans are severely in sync with the American people, and Democrats are lost in space.

A February 16 Tea Party Patriots poll of 1,000 general-election voters found that 87% believe “proof of United States citizenship should be required to vote in American elections.”

This includes 96% of Republicans, 89% of independents, and 76% of Democrats!

Meanwhile, Republicans splintered Wednesday when 14 fiscal conservatives rejected a continuing resolution with the SAVE Act but without restraints on runaway spending. Two voted present.

Here’s how Johnson can unite his divided caucus:

First, start with the SAVE Act.

Second, add a CR that cuts spending by 1% across the board. Even as a first step, an actual expenditure reduction should satisfy Wednesday’s 16 Republican dissenters.

Third, add House Budget Chairman Jody Arrington’s measure, which would force Congress to stay in Washington and “Get ’er done.”

“Why don’t we, instead of shut the government down, as the threat, shut politicians in?” the Texas Republican asked Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo on Thursday.

“No budget, no appropriations, no recess, no go home,” he continued. “Make us stay here and get our work done, like every American family and business has to do. Put the pressure on us to act responsibly instead of what we do, year in and year out.”

After passing this three-part bill, Republicans should add a dash of stagecraft:

With this legislation in hand, Johnson and every Republican should march on the Senate. As journalists watch, Johnson should meet GOP leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and declare, “The House hereby delivers this continuing resolution. If the Senate concurs before October 1, there will be no government shutdown.”

House Republicans very publically will have done their duty to keep the government open, reduce spending, limit federal elections to American citizens, and commit themselves to shelter in place to wrap things up before Fiscal Year 2024 ends.

Chuck Schumer then must decide: Should he pass this measure and send it to President Biden to sign? Or should Schumer make Wisconsin’s Tammy Baldwin, Pennsylvania’s Bob Casey, Nevada’s Jacky Rosen, Montana’s Jon Tester, and other Democrats facing re-election explain back home why they padlocked the government rather than squeeze one penny from each budget dollar?

Would Schumer make these incumbents defend suspended federal functions because Democrats want foreign citizens to cast ballots and cancel the votes of American citizens?

Facing constituent wrath, these Democrats might help Republicans pass Johnson’s bill.

These Senate votes could be close. This could keep Kamala pinned down in Washington, poised to break ties, rather than in swing states, dodging journalists.

This strategy would force a high-profile national debate on spending and foreign-citizen voting. These issues dovetail perfectly with voters’ chief concerns: the economy and immigration. This Republican bonanza would do the right thing for America.

It just takes leadership.

Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News contributor.