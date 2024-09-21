Quantcast
Shocking Poll: Many Dems Think U.S. Would Be Better Off If Trump Were Killed

'These results are the latest evidence of how polarized the electorate has become this election season...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is escorted to a motorcade following an attempted assassination at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USANew polling revealed a disturbing number of Democrats believe the nation would be better off if President Donald Trump had been assassinated. 

According to a Napolitan News Service survey released on Wednesday, 28% of Democrats indicated the country would have benefited from Trump’s assassination in response to recent attempts. 

Another 24% were uncertain, while 48% insisted Trump’s assassination would not have benefited the nation. 

These numbers indicate that Democrat voters are disturbingly desensitized to political violence against Trump, who is actively campaigning for the presidency. 

“It is hard to imagine a greater threat to democracy than expressing a desire to have your political opponent murdered,” said Scott Rasmussen, the president of RMG Research. 

Polling data showed that 51% of Democrats do not believe Trump needs increased security. In contrast, 62% of all voters believe his security detail should be elevated. 

Nearly half of Democrats (49%) suggested it was at least somewhat likely that Trump or his campaign were involved in the assassination attempts, while 21% asserted it was very likely. 

About 52% of Republicans believed it somewhat likely that the Democratic Party or the Harris campaign was involved, while 28% said it was very likely. 

“These results are the latest evidence of how polarized the electorate has become this election season,” the Napolitan News Service reported. “Voters for both Trump and Harris overwhelmingly say they can’t understand how a reasonable person could vote for Trump or Harris.” 

The polling comes just months after Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt during a July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.  

In this incident, the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed on the scene after fatally shooting former fire chief Corey Comperatore, who tragically died while shielding his daughters and wife. 

The former president survived yet another assassination attempt on Sept. 15. This time, Ryan Routh allegedly camped out at Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach, reportedly with the intent to kill, the FBI suggested.

Routh has only been charged with two counts of illegal purchase of a weapon. 

