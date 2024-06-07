MURDOCK: Badfellas Biden and De Niro May Look Like Clowns, But Nobody’s Laughing

(Deroy Murdock, Headline USA) “I’ll be damned if I’m going to let Donald Trump turn America into a place that is filled with anger, resentment, and hate,” President Joe Biden said May 29 in Philadelphia.

So, why did America’s Uniter-in-Chief “stop the shouting, and lower the temperature,” (as he promised in his inaugural address) by recruiting Robert De Niro, one of Hollywood’s loudest hotheads?

“Trump wants revenge, and he’ll stop at nothing to get it,” the veteran actor said as narrator of a Biden-campaign ad released May 24.

De Niro’s overheated audio track continues: “Now he’s running again, this time threatening to be a dictator. To terminate the Constitution.”

Biden could have tapped the suave and even-keeled George Clooney or the widely admired Julia Roberts, both talented supporters. Instead, Biden picked the boisterous, unhinged De Niro, whose comments about Donald J. Trump slide from the vulgar to the violent.

On May 28, the Biden campaign staged a press conference outside the Manhattan Criminal Courts Building. De Niro and Biden–Harris 2024 Communications Director Michael Tyler stood before microphones and taunted Trump on one of the toughest days of his life.

“I don’t mean to scare you,” De Niro said.

“No, wait, maybe I do mean to scare you,” he contined. “If Trump returns to the White House, you can kiss these freedoms goodbye that we all take for granted.”

This disastrously misconceived stunt then melted down as local Trump fans defended the presumptive GOP nominee and swapped insults with the two-time Academy Award winner.

“You’re trash! You’re done!” one man yelled at De Niro. Another screamed: “You ruined Leo DiCaprio!”

“You are gangsters,” De Niro hollered back. “You are gangsters!”

This was not the first time that Biden’s new spokesman devolved into what the president decries as “anger, resentment, and hate.”

De Niro’s May 14 anti-Trump tirade on ABC’s The View was clogged with repeatedly bleeped F-bombs.

“He’s so f—ing stupid,” De Niro told ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel in March. “He a f—ing moron.”

“He’s a dog. He’s a pig,” De Niro ranted about Trump in a 2016 video. De Niro notoriously added: “I’d like to punch him in the face.”

But De Niro and Biden are not so far apart.

The warm, lovable Grandpa Lunchbucket from Scranton that Democrats showcased in 2020 was a mirage. Americans have learned the hard way that Biden is a nasty, vindictive man who lusts to imprison the leader of the opposition.

Asked last week at the White House about Trump’s charge that Biden had made him a political prisoner, Biden displayed an Arctic smile that seemed chilled by ice water in his arteries.

🚨🚨🚨Exclusive !!! The face of corruption. pic.twitter.com/IAvDv7X5ie — Chris LaCivita (@LaCivitaC) May 31, 2024

When the remains of 13 Americans murdered in a suicide bombing returned home from Afghanistan, Biden repeatedly and coldly checked his watch rather than focus exclusively on those fallen GIs’ flag-draped caskets.

Biden blames ongoing inflation not on his own reckless spendaholism but on “corporate greed.” So, U.S. companies mercifully kept inflation at 1.4% as Trump left office. But then they suddenly became gluttons and boosted overall prices by 19.87% over Biden’s first 39 months versus 5.58% for Trump’s equivalent interval?

Really?

Unlike De Niro, Biden keeps his mouth clean in public. But off camera, he is a bully who pummels staffers with foul language. Axios reported that the president explodes at White House aides. “God dammit, how the f**k don’t you know this?!,” Biden demands. To others he screams, “Get the f**k out of here!”

Despite multiple death threats, two home-trespassing incidents, and an armed imposter’s arrest at a campaign event, Biden has rejected Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s five requests for Secret Service protection. Never mind that his uncle, President John F. Kennedy, was assassinated in 1963, nor that his father fatally was gunned down in 1968. Nice guys don’t expose their competitors to murder in cold blood.

Biden, 81, and DeNiro, 80, deserve each other. They are a pair of mean, cranky, decaying leftists who gush anger, resentment, and hate at their political opponents.

In a word: Badfellas.

Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News Contributor.