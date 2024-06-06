Quantcast
Marjorie Taylor Greene Blows Kisses at Violent, Anti-Trump Protesters in Va

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USARep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., faced hostility from a far-left mob during a Virginia rally for congressional candidate John McGuire, who is challenging Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., for the 5th Congressional District seat. 

At the rally, Greene echoed President Donald Trump’s endorsement of McGuire, praising his record as a state senator and delegate.  

However, as Greene exited the rally, she was quickly accosted by an angry mob, despite being escorted by a police officer from Alleghany County. 

“Go home!” shouted a woman holding a “Vote Blue” sign with a blue heart. Another woman added, “F**k you!” while bystanders held anti-Trump signs, including one reading, “Make Authoritarianism Go Away.”

Greene, undeterred, used a megaphone to counter with chants of “Trump! Trump! Trump!” Her supporters joined in, and Greene smiled and laughed at the hecklers.

The video, shared by Greene herself, ends with her blowing a kiss as a protester shouted, “F**king b**ch!”

In a tweet accompanying the video, Greene wrote that the left represents “violence and the party of hate.” 

She added, “They showed up today supporting their America Last, dementia ridden President who has ripped our borders open, made groceries and gas unaffordable, and will lead us into WWIII.” 

Greene was in Virginia to campaign for McGuire ahead of the state’s early voting, which begins on June 18.  

Her support comes at a crucial time, with McGuire recently releasing internal polling data showing him with a 14-point lead over Good.  

Trump criticized Good as being “BAD FOR VIRGINIA AND BAD FOR THE USA” after Good endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ now-failed presidential campaign. 

