MTG May Try to Oust Mike Johnson Before Leaving Office, Lefty Outlet Claims

Nine Republicans would be required to trigger such a motion...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Marjorie Taylor Greene / IMAGE: Right Side Broadcasting Network via Rumble

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Outgoing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is reportedly weighing a plot to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson before leaving office, according to a report from a liberal news outlet. 

Three anonymous sources told MS Now (formerly MSNBC) on Friday that Greene has been surveying colleagues to determine whether there is enough appetite to remove Johnson through a motion to vacate the chair. 

Nine Republicans would be required to trigger such a motion, a much higher threshold than the single vote required during the last Congress, which resulted in the ouster of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy. 

According to MS Now, most Republicans have dismissed the idea of threatening Johnson’s leadership. 

Greene denied the report, calling the claim “not true,” adding, “I’m not interested in participating in your story.” 

Despite this, MS Now published a quote from one of the anonymous sources, saying, “Marjorie is approaching members to get to nine who will oust the speaker. And if we don’t get to work on codifying Trump’s agenda, anything can happen.” 

The report comes as Greene has publicly rebuked Johnson in recent interviews with legacy media outlets following her turn against President Donald Trump. 

“You’re seeing Republican women lash out directly at the speaker because he sidelines us and doesn’t take us seriously,” Green told CNN. 

Other Republicans have also criticized Johnson, with Rep. Elise Stefanik telling The Wall Street Journal, “I believe that the majority of Republicans would vote for new leadership. It’s that widespread.” 

