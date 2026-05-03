Calif. Gubernatorial Supported by Firm Tied to Campaign Finance Scandal

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Xavier Becerra’s campaign for California governor is being supported by a political firm led by individuals tied to a consulting network previously linked to a campaign finance theft scandal, according to a new report Thursday.

Becerra has faced scrutiny over a criminal case involving his former chief of staff, Sean McCluskie, who pleaded guilty to conspiring to steal $225,000 from a dormant campaign account linked to Becerra after he was appointed HHS secretary under the Biden administration.

At the time, Becerra was California’s attorney general.

Becerra has said he had no knowledge of the scheme, though he has acknowledged awareness of the payments. Now, political firm Bearstar Strategies has launched an independent expenditure campaign supporting Becerra’s bid for governor.

The connections trace back to a political consulting network known as The Collaborative. According to state prosecutors, McCluskie, former Newsom chief of staff Dana Williamson and Sacramento lobbyist Greg Campbell used the LLC to divert Becerra’s AG campaign funds for personal use.

Several individuals who were part of the network are now leading Bearstar Strategies, according to KCRA 3, though none have been accused of wrongdoing.

These individuals are Ace Smith, Sean Clegg, Juan Rodriguez, Erica Kwiatkowski Nielsen and George Ross.

As reported by KCRA 3:

“Court records say McCluskie took a pay cut to follow Becerra from California to Washington D.C. to work in the Biden Administration, which prompted the funneling of funds beginning in 2022. McCluskie and Campbell have pleaded guilty in the case. Williamson’s case is ongoing and court records show she is negotiating a plea deal. “Williamson had associated with and had longtime ties to those leading Bearstar, working for candidates and elected officials together including Becerra in 2018, former Gov. Jerry Brown and current Gov. Gavin Newsom. When The Collaborative was established, it was meant to serve as an alliance of some of the state’s most powerful political consultants.”

Bearstar has sought to distance itself from The Collaborative, saying:

“Bearstar participated in a joint marketing press release with The Collaborative and worked on one campaign with the Collaborative’s members in 2022. Bearstar and its partners had no interest, stake or other involvement with this entity.”

Critics say the overlap raises questions.

Mike Trujillo, a Los Angeles Democrat strategist who backs a Becerra opponent, stated that “fact is that this Dana Williamson individual is part of Bearstar’s The Collaborative. It should tell voters across the state that something stinks.”

Republican strategist Rob Stutzman added: “There is this specter of unknowns that swirl around Xavier Becerra, whether he did anything wrong or not. He can’t escape it, and now with the same consultants that are tangential to all of this, not directly involved, but were in business with. It’s going to be hard to get away from the questions.”

Becerra did not respond to a request for comment sent to his personal cellphone. He is seen as a top contender after former Rep. Eric Swalwell exited the race amid separate misconduct allegations.

California’s open primary is set for June 2.