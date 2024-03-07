Quantcast
Thursday, March 7, 2024

MSNBC Panel Mocks Voters Who Care about Illegal Immigration

'Under the failed policies of Joe Biden every state is a border state & we are dealing with the ramifications every day in fentanyl deaths, human trafficking, and crime...'

Posted by Contributing Author
Jen Psaki, Joy Reid, Rachel Maddow and Niccole Wallace
MSNBC's Jen Psaki, Joy Reid, Rachel Maddow and Niccole Wallace crack up over illegal immigration. / IMAGE: @endwokeness via Twitter

(Headline USA) An MSNBC panel led by host Rachel Maddow on Tuesday mocked Virginia voters who said their top issue at the polls was immigration.

“Look at some of these exit polls. I live in Virginia. Immigration was the No. 1 issue,” said former White House press secretary Jen Psaki, which prompted MSNBC’s Joy Reid to start laughing.

Maddow then cut in, “Well, Virginia does have a border with West Virginia,” as the rest of the panel joined in laughing.

Reid went on to insult white working-class voters, saying they should thank President Joe Biden, who is a “white working-class guy himself,” for the “benefits they’re getting economically” from him. Instead, they’re “voting on race,” she said. 

“They’re voting on this idea  of an invasion of brown people over the border,” Reid continued.

Psaki agreed with Reid’s characterization of voters, arguing former President Donald Trump had “indoctrinated people with this fear of people who do not look like them being a threat to them.”

Maddow then complained that every election cycle, especially when a Democrat is in office, “we get reminded about the borders.”

She added, “You make these things an issue, you make them into boogeymen… as long as there’s a Democratic incumbent to blame on it.”

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares responded to the panel’s insulting comments, arguing that they dismiss voters’ concerns about illegal immigration at their own peril. 

“Under the failed policies of Joe Biden every state is a border state & we are dealing with the ramifications every day in fentanyl deaths, human trafficking, and crime,” Miyares tweeted.

“This isn’t a laughing matter,” he added. “Last week an illegal immigrant was charged in VA of sexually assaulting a minor child.”

The case Miyares was referring to involves Renzo Mendoza, an illegal Venezuelan immigrant who was arrested and charged last week for “indecent liberties with a child under 13 years of age and carnal knowledge of a child 13 to 14 years of age without force,” according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

It was one of several recent high-profile crimes involving illegal immigrants, including the brutal murder of nursing student Laken Riley in Georgia and the death of a Washington state trooper by a Mexican national who was driving under the influence.

As press secretary, Psaki regularly was responsible for gaslighting the public on the nature and scope of the Biden administration’s open-border policies, including secretive midnight flights into airports in New York and other states.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Charles Barkley Threatens to Punch Black Trump Supporters in the Face

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com