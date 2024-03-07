MSNBC Panel Mocks Voters Who Care about Illegal Immigration

(Headline USA) An MSNBC panel led by host Rachel Maddow on Tuesday mocked Virginia voters who said their top issue at the polls was immigration.

“Look at some of these exit polls. I live in Virginia. Immigration was the No. 1 issue,” said former White House press secretary Jen Psaki, which prompted MSNBC’s Joy Reid to start laughing.

Maddow then cut in, “Well, Virginia does have a border with West Virginia,” as the rest of the panel joined in laughing.

Reid went on to insult white working-class voters, saying they should thank President Joe Biden, who is a “white working-class guy himself,” for the “benefits they’re getting economically” from him. Instead, they’re “voting on race,” she said.

“They’re voting on this idea of an invasion of brown people over the border,” Reid continued.

MSNBC's Joy Reid says Republican voters vote on race, on the belief that there is an invasion of brown people at the border coming to take their jobs, want black people to be driven out of colleges, they are not sophisticated enough to vote on key issues such the economy. WATCH pic.twitter.com/kB3WjkuVLq — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) March 6, 2024

Psaki agreed with Reid’s characterization of voters, arguing former President Donald Trump had “indoctrinated people with this fear of people who do not look like them being a threat to them.”

Maddow then complained that every election cycle, especially when a Democrat is in office, “we get reminded about the borders.”

She added, “You make these things an issue, you make them into boogeymen… as long as there’s a Democratic incumbent to blame on it.”

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares responded to the panel’s insulting comments, arguing that they dismiss voters’ concerns about illegal immigration at their own peril.

“Under the failed policies of Joe Biden every state is a border state & we are dealing with the ramifications every day in fentanyl deaths, human trafficking, and crime,” Miyares tweeted.

“This isn’t a laughing matter,” he added. “Last week an illegal immigrant was charged in VA of sexually assaulting a minor child.”

Under the failed policies of Joe Biden every state is a border state & we are dealing with the ramifications every day in fentanyl deaths, human trafficking, and crime. This isnt a laughing matter. Last week an illegal immigrant was charged in VA of sexually assaulting a minor… https://t.co/hsuEidBWQX — Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) March 6, 2024

The case Miyares was referring to involves Renzo Mendoza, an illegal Venezuelan immigrant who was arrested and charged last week for “indecent liberties with a child under 13 years of age and carnal knowledge of a child 13 to 14 years of age without force,” according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

It was one of several recent high-profile crimes involving illegal immigrants, including the brutal murder of nursing student Laken Riley in Georgia and the death of a Washington state trooper by a Mexican national who was driving under the influence.

27-year-old State Patrol Trooper Christopher Gadd was recently kįlled in the state of Washington by an illegal named Raul Benitez Santana from Mexico. Gadd was parked on the side of the road when Santana, who’d been drinking and smoking, plowed into him. Secure the border. pic.twitter.com/Xnt79NOW5c — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 5, 2024

As press secretary, Psaki regularly was responsible for gaslighting the public on the nature and scope of the Biden administration’s open-border policies, including secretive midnight flights into airports in New York and other states.