MSNBC in Panic Mode Over Rumored Trump AG Pick: ‘Be Alarmed’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) MSNBC is already laying the groundwork for attacks against former President Donald Trump’s rumored pick for attorney general in a potential second White House term.

This time, the outlet, known for its anti-Trump conspiratorial coverage, criticized Kash Patel, a conservative attorney and rumored favorite for the top law enforcement position in the U.S.

During Thursday’s broadcast of her eponymous show with a backdrop photo of Trump that read “Be Alarmed,” host Alex Wagner responded to a Vanity Fair report that explored rumored candidates for cabinet positions. Among the names mentioned was Patel’s.

“There is a lot in the piece that is alarming,” Wagner remarked, referring to Vanity Fair’s report.

“What jumped out as potentially the most alarming detail was that… the person whose name is being floated to be Trump’s attorney general of the United States to run the justice department is this guy,” she added before featuring a video of Patel’s remarks against the left-wing media.

MSNBC is panicking over the possibility that Trump might pick Kash Patel to be Attorney General 🤣 pic.twitter.com/7PZslzWrhY — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 6, 2024

The video shared by Wagner showed Patel during an interview with Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast, where he offered some advice on dealing with left-wing commentators who peddle lies on behalf of Democrats in the media.

In the clip, Patel exclaimed: “We will go out and find the conspirators, not just in government but in the media, yes, we’re going to come after the people in the media who lied about American citizens who helped Joe Biden rig presidential elections. We’re going to come after you, criminally, civilly, we’ll figure that out. We’re putting you on notice.”

In response, Wagner claimed that the dangers of Trump weaponizing the DOJ against his opponents—similar to what Republicans say Biden is doing—is “very real.”

To Wagner’s relief, she asserted that the Biden administration is “taking action,” citing President Joe Biden’s new rule against firing government bureaucrats. Wagner hailed the plan — which means that an incumbent president is preemptively blocking his successor’s agenda — as an effort to “Trump-proof the White House.”

Further elaborating on such a significant rule, Wagner reported: “The rule strengthens job protections for federal workers so Trump can’t just clean house and replace everyone in the executive branch with MAGA hat-wearing Trump supporters.”

She continued: “Trump can still try to go after his enemies and he could still try to install someone like Kash Patel as the attorney general to do so, but that attorney general would have a much harder time going full banana republic if the people actually carrying out the work under him were career government workers and not political stooges. So that’s the good news. That’s a small silver lining, here. There are still adults in the room in the Biden White House and they are Trump-proofing it in case Trump gets back in office.”