Navarro Warns of Chilling Consequences on Eve of Prison Sentence

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) After his last-resort request for a delay was rejected by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, former Trump adviser Peter Navarro was due Tuesday to begin serving a four-month jail setence for contempt of Congress, Politico reported.

Thanks to the Chief Justice and the viciously anti-Trump DC courts, Peter Navarro officially becomes a political prisoner tomorrow. — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) March 19, 2024

Navarro will have to serve time at a low-security federal prison in Miami, Florida, for defying a subpoena to appear before House Democrats’ partisan Jan. 6 committee two years ago.

Following the highly politicized lawfare attack against him—made all the more odious by the double-standard afforded to Hunter Biden, who managed to skate on the same charge while Navarro was being sentenced—the 74-year-old becomes the first former White House official ever jailed for contempt of Congress, CNN reported.

Navarro was convicted along with Steve Bannon, although both insisted that they had nothing to do with the scope of the committee’s investigation and slammed it as a fishing expedition.

Subsequent revelations have shown that the committee was, in fact, attempting to push a false and deceptive narrative by cherrypicking the information it released to the public.

Although Bannon was convicted first, he was permitted to remain free throughout his appeals process.

However, Judge Amit Mehta, an appointee of former President Barack Obama who has been notoriously heavyhanded in his sentencing of Jan. 6 defendants and allies of former President Donald Trump, insisted that Navarro report to prison while his appeal was working its way through the courts.

If Trump wins the November election, it is likely that both Navarro and Bannon will be promptly pardonned.

In a one-page order, the Roberts dismissed Navarro’s request to intervene, saying that, despite the DC Appellate Court ruling against him, Navarro still has recourse to his appeal, and so it makes procedural sense to allow that process to play out before going to the Supreme Court.

“I see no basis to disagree with the determination that Navarro forfeited those arguments in the release proceeding, which is distinct from his pending appeal on the merits,” Roberts wrote.

In response, Navarro released a statement before reporting to serve his time noting that this latest milestone was yet another low point as the Left abandons all legal and political norms in its effort to “get Trump.”

He warned, also, that the reality he was facing had the potential to completely upend the 2024 election if and when they attempt to do the same thing against Trump himself.

“The partisan nature of the imprisoning of a top senior White House aide should chill the bones of every American,” Navarro tweeted. “… If anybody thinks these partisans and politicians in robes aren’t coming for Donald Trump, they must think twice now.”