Thursday, September 19, 2024

Ex-COVID Czar Admits to Drug-Fueled Sex Parties While Enforcing Lockdowns

'I was so happy because I hadn’t done that in like a year and a half...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A former powerful New York City COVID czar was reportedly busted in a secretly recorded video bragging about attending “drug-fueled sex parties” while pushing strict lockdown measures.

Dr. Jay Varma, former senior public health advisor under NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, admitted to using drugs like molly, ecstasy and MDMA while “running the entire COVID response for the city,” according to footage released by Steven Crowder’s Mug Club. 

Crowder released a series of videos, allegedly showing Dr. Varma openly discussing his violations of New York City’s COVID-19 mandates. The videos, recorded between July 27 and Aug. 18, 2024, are part of a broader report released on Crownder’s YouTube channel.

In one clip, Dr. Varma detailed attending an “underground dance party” under a Wall Street bank, where “everyone’s high” on molly. He boasted, “I was so happy because I hadn’t done that in like a year and a half.”

Dr. Varma admitted that if people recognized him, “they’re gonna be pissed because this was not COVID-friendly.” He justified his actions by blaming work stress, saying, “The only way I could do this job for the city was if I had some way to blow off steam every now and then.” 

In another clip from Aug. 1, Varma described renting a hotel room with “8 to 10” people, implying they were nude. This event allegedly occurred in the summer of 2020, when indoor gatherings were discouraged. 

The videos have gone viral on X, prompting NYC Councilman Bob Holden to demand an investigation. Holden also called on Mayor Eric Adams to drop all appeals in lawsuits filed by city workers fired for violating COVID mandates, citing the hypocrisy revealed in Varma’s alleged confessions. 

“This was the public health expert for the city while it was shut down—he was busy having sex parties. He even admitted his job was to make people’s lives ‘really fcking hard,’” Holden said, quoting Varma’s remarks from the secretly taped videos. 

The councilman added, “There should be a serious investigation into these comments. It’s alarming, especially with so many first responders, city workers, and everyday New Yorkers losing their jobs or being sheltered in to ‘slow the spread’ while this was happening.”

Watch below as Crowder breaks down how his team initiated the investigation and captured Dr. Varma’s admissions on video.

This story is still developing.

