Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Mother Denies That Burnt-to-Death Daughter Had Affair with GOP Congressman 

Santos-Aviles died on Sept. 14 after pouring gasoline on her body and setting herself on fire the day before. Police said her mother discovered her...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Tony Gonzales/PHOTO: Gonzales's Twitter account

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAThe mother of the congressional staffer who set herself on fire has rejected the Daily Mail’s claims that her late daughter had an affair with former boss Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas. 

Nora Gonzales, the mother of Regina Santos-Aviles, said the Mail’s Monday story had no “merit” and that the allegations were “completely false.” 

Gonzales made the remarks in an interview with the New York Post, directly addressing the Mail’s claims that her daughter became “romantically involved” with the congressman after joining his office on Nov. 21, 2021. 

The Mail cited three sources for its story. 

Santos-Aviles died on Sept. 14 after pouring gasoline on her body and setting herself on fire the day before. Police said her mother discovered her. 

The exact cause of death remains under investigation and security footage of the incident has been referred to the Texas Department of Public Safety crime lab for review by the Uvalde Police Department. 

At the time, she was separated from her husband, Adrian Aviles, who reportedly learned of the alleged affair earlier this year. 

In a press statement, a Gonzales spokesperson did not deny the affair rumors and instead rebuked “political bottom feeders” presumably behind the story. 

“Regina Aviles was a kind soul who had a lasting impact on her community, which she continued to serve until her untimely death,” Gonzales’s office said, as quoted by the Mail. “To see political bottom feeders distort the circumstances around her passing is truly sickening. Tony Gonzales remains laser-focused on delivering historic achievements for Texas and condemns any attempts to misuse this tragedy.” 

Santos-Aviles worked as the regional director of Gonzales’s district office in Uvalde, Texas. 

She accompanied Gonzales at several events in Texas and was photographed during Elon Musk’s famous border visit in 2023. 

Gonzales did not attend Santos-Aviles’s funeral, according to the Mail. 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Nominee Withdraws from Senate Hearing after Leaked Texts Shows Affinity for Nazism

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com