More Damning Information Revealed about RFK Jr.’s Ties to Jeffrey Epstein

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The New York Post reported last week that third-party candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. once worked out of the office of notorious multimillionaire sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein—a fact that RFK left previously undisclosed when discussing his relationship with Epstein.

The Post cited longtime Kennedy family friend Christina Oxenberg, who wrote in her autobiography that she and RFK used Epstein’s office when planning an event that involved then-New York City mayor David Dinkins.

“The office space turned out to be Epstein’s ‘suite of offices on Madison Avenue’ where Oxenberg and the associate identified operated out of a “large and comfy conference room,” the Post reported Dec. 8.

The Post further quoted from Oxenberg’s book, which said that Epstein’s office was “populated by several female executive assistants, all of them in their early 20s and looking like flight attendants from yesteryear with tidy buns, high heels and short tight-skirted suits.”

Along with Oxenberg’s allegations, the Post also published a previously unpublicized photo of RFK and Epstein at the Pierre Hotel in Manhattan in March 1994.

The new information follows RFK having to explain why he flew on Epstein’s private jet.

A Kennedy spokesperson reportedly told Newsweek last month that he had “flown one time on Jeffrey Epstein’s private plane. It was in 1993 from [New York City] to Palm Beach [Florida] to visit RFK Jr.’s mom for Easter.”

The spokesperson reportedly added that the private jet trip was facilitated through Kennedy’s then-wife, Mary Richardson Kennedy, who was apparently friendly with Epstein’s partner, Ghislaine Maxwell. Richardson Kennedy passed away in 2012, and RFK Jr. has been married to Curb Your Enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines since 2014.

“Mary, Kennedy’s wife, and two of their kids were on the flight,” the representative told Newsweek. “Mary knew Epstein’s girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, who learned that they were going to Palm Beach for Easter and offered their family a ride.”

However, what the spokesperson told Newsweek contradicts what Kennedy has reportedly told investigative journalist Whitney Webb for her Epstein magnum opus, One Nation Under Blackmail.

In that book, Webb quoted Kennedy saying he flew on Epstein’s jet twice—not once, as Newsweek reported.

“In one instance, the flight was part of a pre-planned fossil hunting trip to South Dakota, which he believed had been Ghislaine’s idea as Epstein had appeared to only have attended ‘grudgingly,’” Webb wrote.

“On that trip, Kennedy remembered that Epstein ‘did not mingle with us and hardly spoke and did not participate in the fossil hunt.”

According to Webb’s book, Epstein had a problem with Kennedy’s “rambunctious children.” Epstein purportedly ordered the flight to land in Chicago and deplaned so he could make his own way home.

A blonde was waiting for Epstein at planeside in Chicago, and Kennedy remembered that Maxwell was in “silent tears” after Epstein’s abrupt departure.

The other trip described in Webb’s book seems to be the same one reported by Newsweek.

Remarking on Kennedy changing his tune, Webb said: “I am very concerned that he told me in an interview for my book he was on the plane twice, but now is saying it was once.”

