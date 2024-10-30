Quantcast
Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Mollie Hemingway Blows Whistle on Jake Tapper’s Russia-Hoax Lies

'But Tapper is not allowed to rewrite his horrible history or the horrible history of CNN...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
CNN anchor Jake Tapper (Screenshot/CNN's YouTube)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Mollie Hemingway, editor-in-chief of The Federalist and a Fox News contributor, exposed CNN anchor Jake Tapper on Monday after he falsely claimed his network did not promote the Russian collusion hoax.

In a 3,500-word column for The Federalist, titled “Jake Tapper Is Lying About CNN’s Key Role In The Russia Collusion Hoax,” Hemingway called out CNN’s publication of thousands of false and misleading Russian collusion stories. She detailed, story by story, how Tapper actively participated in spreading the hoax.

In one shocking instance, Hemingway recalled her appearance on a CNN panel in January 2017, where Tapper seemingly stopped his colleague Jim Sciutto from confirming that former DNI James Clapper was aware of leaks relating to a Trump-Russia story. 

“Sciutto was a former Obama administration political appointee in the State Department,” Hemingway wrote. “It wasn’t clear if he was saying that Clapper had leaked to him or one of his three co-authors, a Clapper aide had leaked to CNN, or merely that Clapper knew Comey or one of his aides was leaking to CNN.”

Hemingway said Tapper approached her in an apparent attempt to keep her quiet about what she witnessed on set.

Tapper did not respond to Headline USA’s request for comment, sent to his Warner Bros. Discovery email. CNN is owned by the same company.

Hemingway’s column followed Sen. JD Vance’s callout of Tapper during a Sunday CNN interview, accusing Tapper of blindly repeating claims that Trump conspired with Russia to win the 2016 election. 

Tapper responded by defending CNN’s coverage, claiming that the “FBI was investigating it, so we covered them.” 

Vance had none of it, retorting, “So, you took the words of unnamed FBI agents and put them on your network as if they were the gospel truth. You did it again and again.” 

Hemingway condemned Tapper’s revisionist history, noting how CNN hired Clapper and repeatedly aired leaked stories, including an infamous report that federal investigations corroborated sections of the Clinton-funded Steele Dossier. 

“Jake Tapper kept saying that the dossier had been corroborated for years, until the story became an embarrassment,” Hemingway wrote, alluding to the fact the dossier was ultimately debunked. 

In another instance, CNN walked back a botched story alleging Trump was given advance notice of Democratic documents leaked to the media by alleged Russians. 

But that was fake. Manu Raju, the story’s author, falsely reported that Trump had early access to leaked documents. In reality, the Trump campaign received notice of these leaked documents 10 days after they were publicized. 

Speaking of Raju, he was a favorite and reliable leak recipient for the Democrats pushing the Russia collusion hoax (see hereherehereherehereherehereherehereherehereherehereherehereherehereherehere, and here, for example). He also helped bury the confirmation that Susan Rice was involved in unmasking Trump officials, contrary to what she had said publicly.

Hemingway concluded, “But Tapper is not allowed to rewrite his horrible history or the horrible history of CNN. He and the network he appears on should not be treated as credible.”

