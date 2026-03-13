Epstein Worked as ‘Financial Bounty Hunter’ for U.S. Government, DOJ Files Say

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein worked as a “financial bounty hunter” for the U.S. government, according to a memo included in the “Epstein files”—the trove of roughly 3 million documents released about the deceased multimillionaire pursuant to congressional legislation.

A financial bounty hunter refers to someone who tracks and recovers stolen assets.

“At some point in time, Jeffrey Epstein worked for the United States government as a financial bounty hunter,” states the unsigned and undated memo. “He has retained significant political connections with both Israel and the United States.”

Though the memo isn’t signed or dated, it does contain information suggesting that it’s a government document. For instance, the memo recommends obtaining information about Epstein from government agencies. It also accuses him of violating the “International Megan’s Law to Prevent Child Exploitation and Other Sexual Crimes Through Advanced Notification of Traveling Sex Offenders,” which requires sex offenders like Epstein to inform the government about his international trips.

Confirmed in the Files: "At some point in time, Jeffrey Epstein worked for the United States government as a financial bounty hunter. He has retained significant political connections with both Israel and the United States." pic.twitter.com/GRjNPl5MpF — Patrick Howley (@HowleyReporter) February 15, 2026

The memo may have come from the U.S. Marshals Service, which was investigating Epstein for violating the International Megans Law around 2019—shortly before he was arrested on sex trafficking charges.

Many Epstein researchers have argued that his government connections allowed him to commit crimes with relative impunity. The memo about him being a financial bounty hunter for the U.S. government appears to support that thesis.

Claims of varying plausibility have been made throughout the years that Epstein worked for a variety of government agencies, from the FBI and CIA to Mossad and KGB.

One of the most recent claims came from last September, when Glenn Prager—whose LinkedIn claims that he once worked on “sensitive investigations involving major DOJ components, including the FBI, DEA, Bureau of Prisons, U.S. Marshals Service, ATF, and the U.S. Attorney’s Offices”—was caught by an undercover journalist claiming that Epstein was a CIA asset.

“They [DOJ] didn’t want to go after him [Epstein] because he’s an asset for the United States and Israel,” Prager said.

“It’s not talked about yet but, it’s soon to come out that he [Epstein] was a CIA informant.”

As has been widely documented, Epstein had relationships with numerous high-ranking U.S. and Israeli officials, including former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barrack and former CIA Director William Burns. The father of his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, was an Israeli intelligence asset.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.