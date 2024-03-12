Quantcast
Monday, March 11, 2024

Javier Milei Informs Public of Labor Secretary’s Firing in Live Interview

'The consensus of the ministers was that we have to manage with our salaries frozen....'

Posted by Matthew Doarnberger

(Matthew Doarnberger, Headline USA) Argentinian President Javier Milei recently fired Labor Secretary Omar Yasín and informed the public of his firing live on the air.

During an interview with the Argentina-based television station LN+, Milei stated that the secretary of labor had been fired.

The interviewer then asked the president when the firing had taken place.

“At this moment they’re notifying him,” was Milei’s response.

The reason for the firing stemmed from salary increases to government officials that Milei claimed were a mistake.

“This is an error that should not have been made, because moreover, this was cleared up in January,” he said. “The consensus of the ministers was that we have to manage with our salaries frozen.”

Recently, the new president—a fiscally conservative populist-libertarian folk hero and friend of U.S. Republican leader Donald Trump—rescinded a 48% pay raise for himself and his Cabinet.

Prior to that, Argentinian lawmakers had announced that they would present a bill to overturn increases of around 30% to their own salaries.

“I don’t agree with the salary raise,” the president said while speaking of the 30% lawmaker pay raise. “I understand that they might have needs, but 60% of Argentines are poor and 10% are destitute.”

Milei has previously called the nation’s congress a “rat’s nest” and accused politicians of being out of touch with the economic problems of the local population.

He has taken an aggressive approach to cutting spending since assuming office three months ago. As a result, Argentina achieved their first budget surplus in 12 years back in January.

He also fired 5,000 government employees soon after becoming president.

Yasín had been serving as Milei’s secretary of labor since the president first assumed office in December 2023. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Disgusting Ex-Clinton Strategist Called Out for Rape-Shaming Rep. Nancy Mace

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com