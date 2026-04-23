Michigan Secretary of State Under Fire for SPLC Ties

(Elyse Apel, The Center Square) Michigan Secretary of State and Democrat gubernatorial candidate Jocelyn Benson is facing scrutiny over her past role with the Southern Poverty Law Center following a federal indictment against the organization.

A grand jury indictment announced by the U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday charges the SPLC with 11 counts, including wire fraud, bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Federal officials allege the organization directed more than $3 million in donor funds between 2014 and 2023 to individuals associated with extremist groups. Benson served on the SPLC’s board of directors from 2014 through early 2019, which overlaps with the timeframe outlined in the indictment.

The allegations against the SPLC have prompted questions about the role board members, like Benson, played in the alleged crimes.

“This indictment raises serious questions about how the SPLC has been spending donor money,” said Gabe Butzke, a spokesperson for Michigan Forward Network. “As a member of their board, did Jocelyn Benson know that donor money was reportedly being used to fund extremism and violence?”

According to the federal indictment, some of the groups that received funding include the Ku Klux Klan, United Klans of America and the National Socialist Movement, as well as an individual tied to organizing the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville.

“The SPLC is a nonprofit entity that purports to fight white supremacy and racial hatred by reporting on extremist groups and conducting research to inform law enforcement groups with the goal of dismantling these groups,” Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said at a news conference announcing the charges. “The SPLC was not dismantling these groups. It was instead manufacturing the extremism it purports to oppose by paying sources to stoke racial hatred.”

SPLC CEO Bryan Fair said the group is “outraged by the false accusations.”

“Taking on violent hate and extremist groups is among the most dangerous work there is, and we believe it is also among the most important work we do,” Fair said. “To be clear, this program saved lives.”

Benson’s office did not respond to a request for comment from The Center Square regarding her role on the SPLC board or the federal charges. She has also not released a statement regarding the indictment.

Separately, Benson is also facing multiple lawsuits alleging racial discrimination within the Michigan Department of State, which she leads.

A lawsuit filed just last week by Metro Detroit employees Jaqueline Griffin and Cherylann Sanker alleges they were subjected to discrimination and retaliation. The plaintiffs are seeking $10 million in damages.

The case marks at least the fourth lawsuit in recent years alleging racial discrimination within the department. A separate lawsuit filed in January on behalf of four employees also alleged a “racially hostile environment.”

In a sworn statement included in that case, former Assistant Secretary of State Heaster Wheeler said he raised concerns directly with Benson.

“I brought these matters to the attention of Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson,” Wheeler wrote. “Ms. Benson did not act to correct this situation.”

Benson’s department has denied the allegations of racial discrimination. Previous disputes have resulted in settlements, including a $775,000 agreement reached in 2024 with a former employee who alleged a “racially hostile” work environment.

This all comes as Benson campaigns for governor and is considered a leading Democrat candidate for the election, which is in just 194 days.