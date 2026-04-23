Thursday, April 23, 2026

DeSantis Slams Diversity Ideology, Calls Out Discrimination of White Males

DeSantis said the diversity ideology promotes a political agenda “to the detriment of disfavored groups.”

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Ron DeSantis
Ron DeSantis / IMAGE: Facebook Live via Center Square

(Alan Wooten, The Center Square)  Gov. Ron DeSantis, in Jacksonville on Wednesday, slammed the ideology behind what he calls discrimination of white males.

Saying it would protect taxpayers of Florida, the second-term Republican applied signature to proposals linked to diversity, equity and inclusion policy, and to environmental, social, and governance policies in investments. Commonly known respectively as DEI and ESG, the governor said residents should not “be forced to pay for radical climate agendas or identity politics with their hard-earned tax dollars.”

DeSantis said the diversity ideology promotes a political agenda “to the detriment of disfavored groups.”

“The disfavored groups,” he said, “No. 1, obviously, would be white males, and I think they’ve been discriminated against. And it’s like a lot of people are, ‘Oh that’s fine. That’s fine.’ No, it’s not fine. It’s wrong.”

Senate Bill 1134 became a law prohibiting counties and municipalities from funding, promoting or implementing diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. No offices, officers or programs are allowed; nor are third-party contractors for such efforts allowed; grant recipients are required to certify public funds will not be used for it; and the law provides enforcement inclusive of penalties for officials in violation.

“Floridians should not be forced to pay for radical climate agendas or identity politics with their hard-earned tax dollars,” DeSantis said. “I signed two important bills to limit government overreach and prevent local authorities from imposing carbon taxes and discriminatory DEI mandates on Floridians.”

House Bill 1217 became a law prohibiting state and local governments from adopting or enforcing net-zero greenhouse gas emissions policies inclusive of carbon taxes. This stretches into any government entity; prevents new taxes, fees or penalties tied to carbon emissions; bans cap-and-trade agreements or any other carbon trading program; will not allow taxpayer money to support organizations supportive of promoting net-zero policies; and has a requirement for annual reporting to ensure compliance and transparency.

“Net-zero mandates and carbon taxes increase costs on families, businesses, and consumers,” said Rep. Berny Jacques, R-Clearwater. “This bill protects Floridians from higher energy prices, increased transportation costs, and other hidden junk fees caused by emissions mandates and burdensome regulations.”

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