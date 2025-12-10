Wednesday, December 10, 2025

Michigan Man Acquitted in Whitmer ‘Fed-napping’ Case is Running for Governor

Posted by Ken Silva

(Headline USA) From late 2020 to 2023, Michigan man William Null was facing charges related to his alleged involvement in the purported militia plot to kidnap the state’s governor, Gretchen Whitmer—a case dubbed the “fed-napping” plot due to the heavy-handed role played by undercover FBI provocateurs.

Null was acquitted in late 2023, and now he’s running to replace Whitmer. Last month, he reportedly filed paperwork forming the Committee to elect William Null for Governor.

Headline USA correspondent Christina Urso recently interviewed Null about his political aspirations. Watch that interview here.

