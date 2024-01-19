NYPost: Michelle Obama Gearing Up To Enter 2024 Race

(Headline USA) Former First Lady Michelle Obama could still enter the 2024 presidential race, warned New York Post columnist Cindy Adams this week.

Adams noted that both Michelle and former President Barack Obama have become increasingly outspoken on the state of the 2024 election, with Michelle Obama recently claiming that she was “terrified” of “what could possibly happen” and former aides publicly rebuking the Biden campaign for not having its “s*** together.”

All of this suggests the Obamas are getting ready to force President Joe Biden out, one way or the other, Adams wrote.

“Plans are to grab Michelle for the Democratic presidency choice. Making the music is Barack the orchestra leader,” she said. “The Obamas are now nudging to force SloMo Joe to go. Drop out. It’s like who else is there?”

She added that Barack Obama was personally setting his wife up to enter the race.

“A Joe flop-out offers probability Michelle could wiggle in,” Adams said. “Obama’s negotiating to make that happen.”

She added that it was not a coincidence the Obama camp was now expressing their frustration with Biden.

“Pay attention to them gurgling and burbling about the election. About concern over Joe’s crappy polling, about bad Trump, about everything but Bad Bad LeRoy Brown. Obamas aren’t into casual statements,” she said.

Sources close to the Obamas said the former president “knows this is going to be a close race” and “feels that Democrats very well could lose” to former President Donald Trump.

Publicly, Barack Obama has warned that the “alternative” to Biden—Trump—would be “dangerous for democracy.”

Michelle Obama came out and agreed with her husband’s comments earlier this month.

“Those are the things that keep me up because you don’t have control over them and you wonder where are we in this, where are our hearts? What’s gonna happen in this next election?” she said. “I am terrified about what could possibly happen because our leaders matter, who we select, who speaks for us, who holds that bully pulpit. It affects us in ways that I think sometimes people take for granted.”

Cynics contend that the Obamas have long been pulling strings within the Biden administration, which was stacked from the outset with staffers from the former president’s own brain-trust, including influential players like former national security adviser Susan Rice and former U.N. ambassador Samantha Power.

Biden openly acknowledged in the leadup to the 2020 election that he regarded himself as a “transitional president,” suggesting that he’d already been given marching orders at the time that he was to be a one-term placeholder for the Obamas’ third term, expected to tear everything down so that they could be the ones to build it back up with Barack as the founding father of the newly reborn, thoroughly woke-ified nation.

Joe Biden reiterates that he sees himself as a transitional president to conclude #BidenTownHall. He will win the Gen Z vote! 🔥 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/x6jB5mfW5Z — Madam Auntie VP Kamala Harris is THEE GOAT! (@flywithkamala) October 6, 2020

Headline USA’s Ben Sellers contributed to this report.