Thursday, February 27, 2025

Michael Moore Gets Mocked after He Defends Illegals: ‘Dumbest Statement of the Year’

'Who's really being removed by ICE tonight? The child who would've discovered the cure for cancer in 2046?'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Michael Moore
Michael Moore / PHOTO: Wikimedia Commons

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Left-wing activist and filmmaker Michael Moore went on a unhinged rant Tuesday on his Substack where he attempted to criticize President Donald Trump’s immigration plan.

In his lengthy post, he tried to claim deporting illegal immigrants could prevent scientific breakthroughs.

“Who’s really being removed by ICE tonight? The child who would’ve discovered the cure for cancer in 2046?” he wrote. “The 9th grade nerd who would’ve stopped that Astroid that’s gonna hit us in 2032? Do we care?”

Moore doubled down on his belief that one of the illegals being deported may have been able to cure cancer if they stated in the United States.

“When I go to bed tonight, as I lay my head down to fall asleep,” he continued, “I will try not to think about the potential millions suffering from cancer some 30 years from now who might’ve lived had this little girl not been seen as a threat to our national security.”

The Fahrenheit 9/11 director also made reference to Apple cofounder Steve Jobs. He attempted to use Jobs’s biological father as more “evidence,” and went as far as implying Jobs could have been an “anchor baby?” even though he was adopted.

In response to Moore’s rant, the White House released a statement ripping into his claims.

“In a strong contender for dumbest statement of the year, disgraced ‘filmmaker’ Michael Moore lamented illegal immigrant criminals being apprehended because they might’ve ‘discovered the cure for cancer’ or ‘stopped that asteroid,'” it read. “The only thing more foolish than that statement are the politicians who oppose the deportations.”

The article proceed to list just a few of the horrific crimes that have been committed by illegal immigrants.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai sarcastically told Moore that he should visit the science labs that criminals will erect once they are deported.

“Michael Moore is free to visit the quantum computing and particle physics labs that MS-13, TDA, and the cartels are now going to have to set up back home in El Salvador, Venezuela and Mexico,” Desai said.

