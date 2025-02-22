Quantcast
Friday, February 21, 2025

Wuhan Lab Rolls Out Latest Coronavirus w/ ‘Pandemic’ Potential

'New coronavirus with potential to cause pandemic discovered in China...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Wuhan Institue of Virology
Growing evidence points to Anthony Fauci and other top government scientists covering up the Wuhan lab leak origins of COVID. / IMAGE: DW News via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) China is introducing coronaviruses as if they were the latest models of Apple’s iPhone—this time unveiling the newest version of the virus with the potential to cause a pandemic. 

Researchers at the controversial Wuhan Institute of Virology have identified the new strain, HKU5-CoV-2, in bats—similar to how COVID-19 was first discovered. 

The new strain was announced in a study published in the journal Cell, according to the New York Post and the Daily Mail. Virologist Shi Zhengli, popularly known as “Batwoman,” led the discovery. 

Zhengli alleged that the new strain has the potential for animal-to-human transmission and uses the same human receptor found in SARS-CoV-2, the strain that causes COVID-19. 

HKU5-CoV-2 also infects cells by binding to proteins found in both human bodies and mammals. 

According to the study, the new virus belongs to the same group that causes Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), a virus that infects humans after being transmitted from camels. 

It is also part of the family of marbecovirus pathogens, which can be detected in minks and pangolins—the same animals the National Institutes of Health identified as the “intermediate hosts” between bats and humans for COVID-19. 

The researchers warned that its marbecovirus lineage “suggests frequent cross-species transmission of these viruses between bats and other animal species.” 

“This study reveals a distinct lineage of HKU5-CoVs in bats that efficiently use human [cells] and underscores their potential zoonotic risk,” the researchers added.

According to the Daily Mail, HKU5-CoV viruses were discovered in bats in 2006, though new data shows they have a “higher potential for interspecies infection” than other viruses. 

HKU5-CoV-2 is the latest coronavirus strain to emerge amid previous variants that triggered widespread lockdowns across the globe. 

For example, during the COVID-19 pandemic, governments announced the Alpha, Beta, Delta and Omicron strains of COVID-19.  

Under each strain, world governments ordered citizens to remain in lockdown, cover their faces and limit contact with others. Those who violated these rules faced fines and even imprisonment. 

Years later, evidence revealed these orders were based on made-up consensus rather than actual science. 

Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the notorious COVID-19 czars, received a presidential pardon from former President Joe Biden for potential crimes committed over 11 years—including during his oversight of lockdown implementation. 

Another COVID-19 czar, Dr. Deborah Birx, admitted that the COVID-19 vaccine was promoted on misleading information and that its rollout did not align with scientific principles. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Mexican Smuggler Complains Business Plummeted 80% Since Trump Took Office

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com