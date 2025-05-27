Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Memorial Day Mass Shooting in Philly Hits 11, Kills 2

'We try to manage the crowds as they unfold, but at the same token, it is a challenge when individuals decide that they’re going to fire into a crowd...'

In this photo provided by the Horry County Police Department, police officers respond to the scene of a shooting on Sunday, May 25, 2025, in Little River, S.C. (Horry County Police Department via AP)

(Headline USATwo people were killed and nine others, including three teenagers, were injured in a shooting at a Philadelphia park, police said.

A man and a woman died in the Monday night shooting in Fairmount Park, police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said at a briefing Tuesday. Those injured in the Memorial Day shooting were listed in stable condition, he said.

Police identified those killed as Amya Devlin, 23, and Mikhail Bowers, 21.

The wounded include a 15-year-old boy and two girls, ages 16 and 17, police said. The other injured people, four women and two men, range in age from 18 to 28.

The shooting occurred despite officers’ presence in the park, Bethel said.

“We try to manage the crowds as they unfold, but at the same token, it is a challenge when individuals decide that they’re going to fire into a crowd,” Bethel said.

Police said no arrests had been made.

Police had not yet recovered any weapons, the commissioner said. Investigators don’t yet know if there was more than one weapon involved, Bethel said, but he noted that there was rapid fire in videos posted on social media.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

