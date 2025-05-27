Memorial Day Mass Shooting in Philly Hits 11, Kills 2

(Headline USA) Two people were killed and nine others, including three teenagers, were injured in a shooting at a Philadelphia park, police said.

A man and a woman died in the Monday night shooting in Fairmount Park, police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said at a briefing Tuesday. Those injured in the Memorial Day shooting were listed in stable condition, he said.

BREAKING: PHILADELPHIA MASS SHOOTING: ELEVEN SHOT, TWO KILLED. @PhillyPolice Commissioner @PPDCommish says three juveniles among those wounded. Adult female & adult male killed. It happened during “a large Memorial Day gathering of hundreds in Fairmount at Lemon Hill.” pic.twitter.com/gM9mwO4zjP — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) May 27, 2025

Police identified those killed as Amya Devlin, 23, and Mikhail Bowers, 21.

The wounded include a 15-year-old boy and two girls, ages 16 and 17, police said. The other injured people, four women and two men, range in age from 18 to 28.

The shooting occurred despite officers’ presence in the park, Bethel said.

“We try to manage the crowds as they unfold, but at the same token, it is a challenge when individuals decide that they’re going to fire into a crowd,” Bethel said.

Police said no arrests had been made.

Police had not yet recovered any weapons, the commissioner said. Investigators don’t yet know if there was more than one weapon involved, Bethel said, but he noted that there was rapid fire in videos posted on social media.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press