Saturday, April 6, 2024

Melania Trump Set to Hold Fundraiser w/ Gay Republican Group

'[Stay] tuned...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Melania and Donald Trump
Melania and Donald Trump / PHOTO: Associated Press

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) After being largely absent from the campaign trail during her husband’s presidential run, Melania Trump will return to the campaign trail this month when she will host a glitzy fundraiser for LGBT supporters of Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

Melania is set to hold her first major political event of the year — a fundraiser for the Log Cabin Republicans — on Apr. 20, 2024, at Mar-a-Lago, the Palm Beach, Fla., club, according to an invitation that was obtained by Politico.

She has long maintained a close relationship with the Log Cabin Republicans, which describes itself as “ the nation’s largest Republican organization dedicated to representing LGBT conservatives and allies,” according to the organization’s website.

Melania was the special guest at a dinner the organization hosted at Mar-a-Lago in 2021, where she was given an award.

“As I look around the room, the word ‘courage’ comes to mind. It is the courageous spirit within each of you that has brought us together this evening and it is the courageous spirit of Abraham Lincoln, which gives us our guiding light today,” she said after accepting the award.

In addition to that, her husband spoke at an event the organization hosted at the club in 2022.

The upcoming April event is the launch of the organization’s “Road to Victory” program, which plans to target voters in swing states, Politico reported.

When a reporter asked Melania last month when she would return to the campaign trail, she said people should “stay tuned.” Melania made the remarks while attending a wake for a slain New York City police officer with her husband.

Republican donors Saul Fox, Amanda Schumacher, Bill White, Bryan Eure and Richard Grenell, who had served as Trump’s ambassador to Germany and acting director of national intelligence, will be on the host committee for the event.

Elizabeth Ailes, a former NBC News executive and the widow of the late Fox News chief executive officer Roger Ailes, and Deborah Magowan, the widow of the late San Francisco Giants owner Peter Magowan, will also be on the committee.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
