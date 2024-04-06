Quantcast
DOJ Attempts to Relocate ‘Wrongful Death’ Lawsuit for Ashil Babbitt to D.C. Swamp

'Let’s be blunt, the Biden DOJ wants to move the Ashli Babbitt wrongful death lawsuit to DC because it knows the courts here are notoriously hostile to anyone tied to the January 6 protests...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Ashli Babbitt
Ashli Babbitt / IMAGE: CBS8 San Diego via YouTube

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) The corrupt Biden regime recently requested to transfer the Ashli Babbitt wrongful death lawsuit from California to Washington, DC.

Judicial Watch asked a federal court to deny the request, saying it would prejudice the case and be unjust for Babbitt’s family if it were transferred to the Swamp. 

On Jan. 5, 2024, Judicial Watch filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California on behalf of the family of Babbitt, the U.S. Air Force veteran who was shot and killed inside the U.S. Capitol by then-Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd on Jan. 6, 2021.

Judicial Watch filed its opposition to the Department of Justice’s request to transfer the venue of the case to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, pointing out that under federal law a “civil action against the United States may be brought in any judicial district in which the plaintiff resides” and “a civil action on a tort claim against the United States may be prosecuted in the judicial district where the plaintiff resides.”

“The request for a change in venue is clearly influenced by the Defendant’s strongest motivation… to select the forum where it feels it would receive a favorable process and outcome based on adversity against January 6 participants,” Judicial Watch said.

The organization added that the DOJ wants to twist the reality and present Babbitt as a criminal.

“By its motion, the Defendant hopes to unfairly and unjustly connect Ashli Babbitt to violence, injuries and deaths for which she is blameless and connect her by association to thousands of individuals convicted of misdemeanors and felonies for which she was never charged and is unable to present a defense due to the lawless actions of one of Defendant’s employees in shooting and killing her,” Judicial Watch said.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said the same thing on Twitter.

“Let’s be blunt, the Biden DOJ wants to move the Ashli Babbitt wrongful death lawsuit to DC because it knows the courts here are notoriously hostile to anyone tied to the January 6 protests,” Fitton said.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
