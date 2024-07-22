Heritage Preps Lawsuits to Block Illegal Biden-Kamala Ballot Swap: ‘Stay Tuned’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A conservative group is preparing to file lawsuits to keep embattled President Joe Biden on key states’ ballots after he stepped down from the 2024 race.

On Sunday afternoon, Biden shocked the political world by caving to what has been described as a “coup d’état” within his party to force him out of the race.

However, Biden’s announcement raises legal questions about his ability to not appear on the ballots, as several states’ deadlines to change ballots have already passed.

On Sunday, the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project stated it has been “preparing for this moment for months” and claimed that legacy media has tried (unsuccessfully) to discredit them.

The project is hinting at a complex process of substituting Biden with Harris, his presumed successor, on the ballots. “No more ‘make it up as you go’ elections,” the project wrote on Twitter. “Stay tuned…”

We have been preparing for this moment for months Many in the media tried discrediting us Who is laughing now? No more “make it up as you go” elections Stay tuned… https://t.co/eODcN7DpQP — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) July 21, 2024

As first reported by the Daily Mail, Heritage released a memo focusing on three swing states—Georgia, Nevada and Wisconsin—all of which have laws limiting political parties’ ability to switch candidates weeks before the election.

For instance, Nevada prohibits ballot changes before 5 p.m. on the fourth Friday in June of an election year unless a nominee dies or is “adjudicated insane or mentally incompetent.”

Wisconsin does not allow withdrawals for any reasons other than death.

In the memo, Heritage wrote, “Policymakers and the public should be prepared for all externalities that arise from President Biden not running for President in 2024. The process for substitution and withdrawal presents many election integrity issues.”

It concluded, “Adherence to the law in some states may result in that process being unsuccessful for the purposes of another candidate being on the ballot.”