Gov. Shapiro Reflects on VP Vetting: A ‘Deeply Personal’ Choice to Make

(Christen Smith, The Center Square) Gov. Josh Shapiro said Thursday he too faced a big choice during the running mate vetting process for Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I love being governor of Pennsylvania,” he said. “I believe every Pennsylvanian should have the freedom to chart their own course and the opportunity to succeed and, in the end, it was important to me to be able to chart my own course.”

When pressed, Shapiro declined to elaborate on what he meant exactly, saying he’d keep his personal conversations with Harris private.

The comments came as the first-term governor reflected upon the consideration during a news conference in Greene County, noting that he thought Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz – described as a “personal friend” – was a “great pick.”

Shapiro also responded to rumors that a sexual harassment scandal within his administration and controversial policy stances on the war in Gaza and educational scholarships sank his chances.

“As I said many times, Kamala Harris had a deeply personal decision to make and so did I,” he said. “And I think any spin that those outsiders want to put on it for their own benefit is absolutely false.”

During a campaign rally for Harris and Walz in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Shapiro expressed his optimism for America’s future and bashed former President Donald Trump, whose cross-electorate appeal in Pennsylvania makes it a tough battleground and key piece of Democratic victory in November.

“Not only are we not going back, we are not going into the future with him,” Shapiro said of Trump.