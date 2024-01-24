Quantcast
Tuesday, January 23, 2024

McConnell Refuses to Endorse Trump Despite His Strong Lead

'I’ve stayed essentially out of it, but if I change my mind, I’ll let you know...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., talks to reporters. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has opted not to endorse former President Donald Trump despite his strong lead in the Republican presidential primaries, Fox News reported on Monday.

“I’ve stayed essentially out of it, but if I change my mind, I’ll let you know,” McConnell claimed on a Monday luncheon, referring to the 2024 Republican primaries and his decision not to endorse a candidate. 

“I don’t have any news to make today,” he added. “We’re watching New Hampshire with great interest.” 

McConnell’s remarks came before Trump was declared the projected winner of the New Hampshire primary. Notably, tensions between the Senate minority leader and Trump have persisted since the 2020 presidential election.

McConnell has blamed Trump for the Republican loss of the White House in 2020 and the violence on Jan. 6, 2021. On the other hand, the former president has blasted McConnell as a “looser” and his wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, as “Coco Chow” in response.

Since their conflicts began, McConnell—closely tied to the Republican establishment and frequently labeled a “RINO” (Republican In Name Only)—and Trump—known for his America First policies—have at times supported different Republican candidates in key electoral races.

Some Republicans had hoped for alternative candidates to surpass Trump in the primaries, with many eyeing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. However, DeSantis withdrew from the race after losing in the Iowa caucuses in 2024. 

The sole remaining candidate, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, positions herself as a new generational leader compared to Trump. In a campaign speech, Haley conceded the New Hampshire primary but refused to drop out.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
‘Sugar Brother’: Hunter’s Tax Returns Became Political ‘Emergency’ During 2020 Campaign

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com