McConnell Refuses to Endorse Trump Despite His Strong Lead

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has opted not to endorse former President Donald Trump despite his strong lead in the Republican presidential primaries, Fox News reported on Monday.

“I’ve stayed essentially out of it, but if I change my mind, I’ll let you know,” McConnell claimed on a Monday luncheon, referring to the 2024 Republican primaries and his decision not to endorse a candidate.

“I don’t have any news to make today,” he added. “We’re watching New Hampshire with great interest.”

McConnell’s remarks came before Trump was declared the projected winner of the New Hampshire primary. Notably, tensions between the Senate minority leader and Trump have persisted since the 2020 presidential election.

McConnell has blamed Trump for the Republican loss of the White House in 2020 and the violence on Jan. 6, 2021. On the other hand, the former president has blasted McConnell as a “looser” and his wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, as “Coco Chow” in response.

Since their conflicts began, McConnell—closely tied to the Republican establishment and frequently labeled a “RINO” (Republican In Name Only)—and Trump—known for his America First policies—have at times supported different Republican candidates in key electoral races.

Some Republicans had hoped for alternative candidates to surpass Trump in the primaries, with many eyeing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. However, DeSantis withdrew from the race after losing in the Iowa caucuses in 2024.

The sole remaining candidate, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, positions herself as a new generational leader compared to Trump. In a campaign speech, Haley conceded the New Hampshire primary but refused to drop out.