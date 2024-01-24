‘Sugar Brother’: Hunter’s Tax Returns Became Political ‘Emergency’ During 2020 Campaign

(Headline USA) The Hollywood lawyer who paid Hunter Biden’s tax bill and covered his living expenses admitted during newly released congressional testimony that it only became urgent for Hunter to file his tax returns when it became clear his father, President Joe Biden, was going to run for office, Fox News reported.

🚨 TRANSCRIPT RELEASE 🚨 Today, we are releasing the transcript of the transcribed interview with Kevin Morris, a Hollywood lawyer who has provided massive financial support to Hunter Biden. 🧵 See the key excerpts 👇 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) January 23, 2024

Kevin Morris, also known as Hunter’s “sugar brother,” testified before closed doors at the House Oversight Committee last week as part of the House’s impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden.

One of the key points of interest before his testimony was a February 2020 email he sent, in which he cited the “political risk” Hunter Biden’s finances posed to Joe Biden’s political success.

“Emergency is off for today,” he wrote on Feb. 7, 2020. “Still need to file Monday—we are under considerable risk personally and politically to get the [tax] returns in.”

When asked what the “emergency” was, Morris admitted to lawmakers that he was worried Hunter Biden’s finances would come under scrutiny on the campaign trail, especially after former President Donald Trump brought them up during his impeachment trial that month for asking Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate the Biden family’s business dealings with Burisma.

“You know, I believe that, you know, remember that the Trump impeachment process was going on at this time,” Morris said, according to Fox News.

“And they were waiving around the possibility of calling Hunter … right until the very end, I believe, that it wrapped up,” he continued. “I believe that was the … thing prompting us—you know, this is about preparing his tax returns.”

Morris then claimed that he had been willing to give Hunter Biden slack because he was coming “from addiction stuff.” Getting his taxes “straight’ was simply “part of recovery, making amends,” Morris claimed.

“Personally, he hadn’t filed his taxes. Okay? That’s his personal problem,” Morris said of Hunter Biden. “And then, politically … look, there was an impeachment proceeding going on. His name was and face was everywhere in the world.”

Though the lawyer tried to deny that Joe Biden’s candidacy was a factor in Hunter’s situation, House Oversight Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., argued Morris was a part of the cabal that worked to “insulate then-presidential candidate Joe Biden from political liability.”