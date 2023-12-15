Ex-Speaker McCarthy Issues Parting Advice in Final House Speech

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., delivered what is likely his final speech on the House floor, imparting one last piece of advice to Republicans before his formal resignation following his ousting as House speaker earlier this year.

McCarthy implored Republicans to prioritize the country’s welfare over securing re-election, seemingly alluding to his own political downfall stemming from supporting a clean stopgap funding of President Joe Biden’s government.

“Do not be fearful if you believe your philosophy, brings people more freedom. Do not be fearful if you could lose your job over it,” McCarthy urged.

The former House speaker admitted he was reportedly aware that his support for passing the funding bill would cost him his position, contradicting his earlier belief that Democrats, who uniformly voted to oust him, would prevent a motion to vacate.

“I knew the day we decided to make sure to choose to pay our troops when war was breaking out, instead of shutting down, was the right decision,” he added. “I also knew a few would make a motion. Somehow, they disagree with that decision… I would do it all again.”

As reported by the New York Post, the ousted speaker gathered with colleagues for photographs, marking the end of a tumultuous year that began with his inability to secure enough votes to become House speaker and culminated in an embarrassing motion to vacate.

Eight Republican lawmakers and 208 Democrats voted to remove McCarthy as speaker after Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., filed the resolution, making McCarthy one of the shortest-serving House speakers in history.

Following his removal, McCarthy reportedly grappled with the transition to a rank-and-file House member, ultimately choosing to resign earlier this month.

He is expected to serve until the year’s end and has devoted much of his remaining time as a lawmaker to criticizing the eight Republicans who spearheaded his ousting.