Ex-Speaker McCarthy to Exit Congress by End of Year—Victory for MAGA or Dems?

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Two months after his historic ouster as U.S. House speaker, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said Wednesday that he is resigning and will leave Congress by the end of the year.

McCarthy’s announcement prompted celebrations from MAGA supporters, who have criticized the former Speaker for, among other things, failing to curtail government spending increases, and supporting a costly U.S. proxy war in Ukraine.

But others noted that his departure will leave the already paper-thin House GOP majority even tighter, with just a few seats to spare.

McCarthy’s exit adds to the wave of retirements in the House, which has been split by Republican infighting, and the rare expulsion last week of indicted GOP Rep. George Santos of New York—dashing hopes for major accomplishments and leaving the majority straining to conduct the basic business of governing.

Some have gone as far as to suggest that congressional RINOs would rather cede power to Democrats than let MAGA Republicans assume control.

“With Santos being expelled, and Kevin McCarthy, Patrick McHenry, and Bill Johnson announcing retirement, we are going to have Speaker Hakeem Jeffries by March 1, 2024,” predicated conservative pundit Laura Loomer.

Days ago I said Republicans are on track to lose their majority in Congress by 2024. With Santos being expelled, and Kevin McCarthy, Patrick McHenry, and Bill Johnson announcing retirement, we are going to have Speaker @hakeemjeffries by March 1st, 2024. It’s happening. https://t.co/QlmKHbHfsB — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 6, 2023

McCarthy had brought the Republicans into the majority but found it was much more difficult to lead the GOP’s factions.

In the speaker’s job, McCarthy’s well-known savvy for fundraising and political glad-handing appeared ill-suited for corralling his party’s MAGA members. Deals he cut to become speaker — including a rules change that allowed any single lawmaker to file a motion to remove him — left him vulnerable.

It wasn’t immediately clear what would happen with the vacancy, which could have implications for Republican control. Only a handful of seats separates the two parties.

In California, Friday is the last day for candidates to file paperwork to enter the 2024 elections. If the vacancy occurs before the end of that period, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom would be required to call a special election to fill McCarthy’s seat.

If McCarthy steps down after that time, it would be up to the governor to decide whether to call a special election.

McCarthy has been credited with helping recruit a new, more diverse generation of GOP House members, including in his home state, where the delegation includes two South Korean immigrants, both women.

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., who was handpicked by McCarthy in 2020 to run for a House seat that had swung back and forth between Democrats and Republicans for several elections, said McCarthy’s departure could put House Republicans at a financial disadvantage in their efforts to keep the majority.

“Nobody could raise funds like Kevin McCarthy could. To replace him at this point, at this short time for the next election, that’s an impossible task for Speaker Johnson. If he comes even close, I will take my hat off to him.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.