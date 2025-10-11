Saturday, October 11, 2025

Major Newspaper Retracts Graphic Depicting GOP Assassination

'The headline on this cartoon has been updated because the original did not meet our standards for publication...'

Donald Trump, Mike Lee
President Donald Trump stands with Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAOne of the largest newspapers in Utah came under fire for posting a cartoon that critics said advocated violence against Republican lawmakers. 

Published by The Salt Lake Tribune on Tuesday, the cartoon bore the headline, “The Hole-in-the-Head Gang,” and put caricatures of lawmakers in “Wanted” posters. 

The GOP figures showed red bandanas around their necks, which some critics said referenced the fatal neck shot that killed Charlie Kirk, the late founder of Turning Point USA. 

The cartoon targeted Sens. Mike Lee and John Curtis and Reps. Blake Moore, Burgess Owens, Celeste Maloy and Mike Kennedy. 

The caption accused them of failing to “honor their oaths to protect and defend the Constitution from the dictatorial whims of a malignant clown.” 

“Your Utah reps!” it read, alongside the all-caps phrase: “THE GUTLESS GANG.”  

Critics quickly slammed The Salt Lake Tribune and columnist Pat Bagley for the drawing. 

In response, the newspaper removed the headline and replaced it with “Utah’s reps.” 

The paper explained its decision in an editor’s note: “The headline on this cartoon has been updated because the original did not meet our standards for publication. We know words matter. We try to be intentional about the words we use and we regret this error.” 

The retraction came amid a broader debate over leftist extremism and its growing turn to political violence against Republicans. 

Most recently, Kirk was senselessly killed while addressing supporters at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10. 

His alleged killer, Tyler James Robinson, reportedly targeted Kirk because of his “hatred.”  

This followed two assassination attempts against Trump: in Butler, Pa., on July 13, 2024, and at Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach, Fla., on Sept. 15, 2024. 

