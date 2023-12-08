‘So Stupid’: Ronna McDaniel Taps CNN for Next 2 GOP Debates in Iowa, N.H.

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Republican National Committee Chairman Ronna Romney McDaniel faced intense criticism after the GOP selected CNN as the host for the upcoming two presidential debates.

CNN enthusiastically announced the decision in a statement on Thursday, declaring its role in hosting two presidential primary debates in Iowa and New Hampshire.

The first debate is scheduled for Jan. 10 in Des Moines, followed by the second on Jan. 21 in Goffstown, New Hampshire.

Candidates aiming to participate in the debate must receive at least 10% in three national polls. Former President Donald Trump, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have qualified thus far.

The news drew sharp reactions from prominent conservative commentators on Twitter. From pro-Trump activists to the CEO of the Federalist, criticism was widespread and even vitriolic.

“CNN is trash, and its only interest in hosting a debate is to damage Republican electoral prospects in November,” stated Sean Davis, the CEO of the Federalist.

I’d like to be able to explain this CNN debate thing to you, but I can’t. Anyhoo, I tried. Looking to the future, if you want an RNC that makes better choices, you’ll need to pay attention to the RNC leadership elections taking place in the next few months, from January to June,… https://t.co/CEEpkpDlp6 — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) December 7, 2023

Conservative attorney and former RNC chair candidate Harmeet Dhillon expressed her opposition to the debate, denouncing the party’s leadership. “I’d like to be able to explain this CNN debate thing to you, but I can’t,” she said before calling for a change in party leadership.

“Some of the most replaceable RNC members will get re-elected because nobody has the guts to go up against them. That’s a shame, because Republicans deserve better,” she added.

Pro-Trump activist Laura Loomer adopted a harsher tone against McDaniel. “She really is such a dumb bitch. It’s honestly inexcusable,” said Loomer in an insult-ridden Twitter post. “In person, she looks like a dumbfounded deer in the headlights on the highway in front of a fast moving semi. She’s so stupid.”

Why is @GOPChairwoman Ronna Romney allowing for a GOP primary debate to be hosted on CNN? She really is such a dumb bitch. It’s honestly inexcusable. In person, she looks like a dumbfounded deer in the headlights on the highway in front of a fast moving semi. She’s so stupid. https://t.co/1Uyaw9bRVq — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 7, 2023

McDaniel previously defended the party’s decision to hold primary debates despite Trump’s substantial lead in polls. Trump has received invitations to the debates but has notably chosen not to participate, urging the party to support his candidacy.

In a statement, an RNC spokesperson highlighted the debates as an opportunity for candidates to showcase their ideas.

“The RNC will continue to enact a fair, transparent debate process. In addition to sanctioning the primary debates, the RNC is continuing to buildout our 2024 operation, with in-state hires for Political and Election Integrity staffers in key battleground states,” the spokesman stated in October.

This would not mark the first time the RNC received criticism for inviting leftist commentators to host primary debates. Twitter rebuked the RNC’s decision to invite Univision reporter Ilia Calderón, who pressed conservative candidates on their opposition to transgenderism.