MAGA WWE Legend Challenges Walz to a Wrestling Match: ‘Let’s Dance’

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) WWE legend Kane, a longtime libertarian who’s now the mayor of Knox County in Tennessee, just challenged Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to a charity wrestling match.

The former wrestler, whose real name is Glenn Jacobs, posted Thursday to social media calling the Democrat out.

“All joking aside, [Tim Walz], let’s put our money where our mouth is…in a charity wrestling match,” he wrote. “We’ll split the gate 50/50 between our chosen organizations. I’ll kick things off myself with a $10,000 donation. What do you say?”

The post also featured an image of the two with the caption “‘Let’s Dance’ The Tennessee Walz.”

All joking aside, @GovTimWalz, let's put our money where our mouth is…in a charity wrestling match. We'll split the gate 50/50 between our chosen organizations. I'll kick things off myself with a $10,000 donation. What do you say? #TennesseeWalz#LetsDance pic.twitter.com/2VV6j4RYs2 — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) March 20, 2025

The potential showdown was in response to Walz claiming he could fight MAGA Republicans.

“I think I could kick most of their ass,” Walz said while speaking with Gov. Gavin Newsom. “I do think that.”

Walz continued his bizarre claim on potentially going head to head with Trump supporters.

“I know I can outrun them,” he added. “I don’t know if we’re going to fall into that place where we, okay, we challenge you to, you know, a WWE fight here, type of thing.”

The managing editor at the Daily Wire, Brent Scher, posted a video of Jacobs Thursday responding to Walz’s claims.

The 13-second video featured Jacobs laughing at Walz thinking he would be victorious going up agains Trump supporters.

This morning I ran into @GlennJacobsTN, aka Kane, and asked him about Tim Walz saying he’d kick any MAGA voter’s ass. Here’s what he has to say: pic.twitter.com/DsT8b7b8SN — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) March 20, 2025

Social media users were all for the potential match.

“This would be legitimately funny,” conservative social media activist Robby Starbuck posted.

Prior to the challenge, President Donald Trump was asked during a press conference on what he thought of Walz’s wacky claim.

“Oh, boy. He’d be in trouble,” Trump said.

“He’s a loser. You know, I mean, the guy’s a loser. He lost an election,” Trump added. “I think he was so bad that he hurt her, but she hurt herself, and Joe heard them both.”