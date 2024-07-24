Quantcast
Wednesday, July 24, 2024

FBI Director Claims He Hasn’t Noticed Joe Biden’s Cognitive Decline

'Who’s running the country? If something happens, do you brief Biden now?'

Posted by Ken Silva
Christopher Wray
FBI chief Christopher Wray / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) FBI Director Christopher Wray testified before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday about the assassination attempt against presidential frontrunner Donald Trump, but Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., used most of his time to ask about perhaps the only political topic more important than the Trump shooting: Who is running the country?

Gaetz began by asking Wray how many times he briefs President Joe Biden. Wray said sometimes he goes months without briefing the president, but other times he’ll provide briefings within days of each other.

“When did you notice his decline?” Gaetz asked Wray as a follow-up, to which the FBI director responded: “All my interactions with the President have been completely professional.”

Gaetz kept pressing. He clarified that he wasn’t seeking Wray’s opinion about Biden’s professionalism, but about his ability to process information.

“I don’t meet with him very often, but what you’re describing is not something I’ve observed during my interactions,” Wray insisted. That prompted incredulity from Gaetz, who noted that even Biden’s own party has noticed his cognitive decline.

“Who’s running the country? If something happens, do you brief Biden now?” Gaetz asked.

Wray provided a non-answer:

“And I’ve briefed him they’ve all been uneventful and unremarkable,” Wray said again, prompting Gaetz to quip: “I bet they have.”

“I take you at your word that this is the most complicated threat environment of your career,” Gaetz continued.

“Is Biden up to it? And if he’s not, who’s been in on the conspiracy theory to hide Biden throughout the years. It never occurred to you in all your briefings that this guy wasn’t up to the task?”

Wray stuck to his story: “As I said, my briefings with the president have all been completely fine. There hasn’t been anything of note.”

While Wray claims to not have noticed Biden’s cognitive decline, other federal investigators have. Special Counsel Robert Hur, for instance, cited Biden’s failing cognitive abilities as a reason for not prosecuting him for mishandling classified information.

“Mr. Biden’s memory was significantly limited, both during his recorded interviews with the ghostwriter in 2017, and in his interview with our office in 2023,” Hur said in his February report on the matter.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
‘MAGA Communists’ Reject U.S. Wokeism as Intra-Party Schism Leaves Both Sides Wary

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com