Nancy Mace Accused of Staging Rape Hoax, Hacking Phone to Extort Millions from Ex-Fiancé

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) A new lawsuit accuses Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., of pushing a gang-rape hoax and spying on her ex-fiancé in order to extort him out of millions of dollars.

Mace’s former lover, Patrick Bryant, filed suit on Thursday in Charleston County, saying that she and another woman conspired to use the allegations to gain control of two homes worth about $6 million, the Daily Mail reported.

Mace also attempted to hack Bryant’s phone with a secret spying app and place a tracker on his car as part of the blackmail scheme, he alleged.

The suit accused Mace of defamation, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

“The only victim is Bryant,” the court filing said. “An innocent and respected businessman who has been falsely branded a rapist and voyeur.”

Mace notably shared her harrowing account of the alleged gang rape during a February speech on the House floor, while under protection of the “speech or debate clause.”

She claimed that Bryant and his friends drugged, molested and filmed several female victims, including herself.

“It’s almost as if Patrick Bryant is asking to write me another check,” Mace said in response to the lawsuit, according to WCSC.

“I just got him sanctioned in court,” she added. “And rape victim Jane Doe and I are still waiting on him to pay our legal fees after he weaponized the court against us.”

The Jane Doe she was referencing was a separate accuser who filed suit in May alleging she was sexually assaulted while incapacitated after she fell into a pool during a 2018 party.

Bryant’s lawyer was fined $33,456 for issuing subpoenas and deposing people without court permission.

According to Bryant’s new lawsuit, though, Mace and the party’s hostess, Melissa Britton, sought to persuade the “vulnerable” young woman of the assault.

“Unfortunately for Doe, she is a pawn in Mace’s and Britton’s elaborate scheme for their personal gain,” said the suit. “There is no video of an assault in that no assault took place.”

Britton claimed to have witnessed the assault on a home security system, although she did nothing at the time to report it.

Bryant also said that on the date of their breakup, Nov. 13, 2023, he found Mace searching his phone and later discovered that she had installed an application called Mr. Fone to extract and download his private information, including photos.

“Mace had previously admitted to searching Bryant’s laptop in violation of his privacy after he found the names of his ex-girlfriends in his search history and placing an air tag on his car tracking his locations while she was traveling internationally,” the suit alleged.

Mace then allegedly sent word through a political consultant, Wesley Donehue, that she would go public with the photographs if he did not relinquish any claim to two jointly owned properties in Washington, D.C., and Isle of Palms, S.C.

Bryant said that following the breakup Mace “flip-flopped between wanting to get back together and blackmailing him.”

The two were engaged for 18 months, starting in May 2022, but the relationship unraveled after Mace became “paranoid,” claiming she had found Bryant’s profile on the dating and hook-up site Tinder.

Mace, 47, has been divorced twice and is the mother of two children with her second husband, whom she divorced in 2019.

In August, she formally entered the crowded GOP field for the South Carolina gubernatorial race next year.

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.