Wednesday, September 4, 2024

CNN Brings Back Its Former Propagandist

'I am thrilled to share that I am returning as the lead author of CNN’s Reliable Sources newsletter, the digest I founded in 2015...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
CNN Center
CNN Center in Atlanta / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) After CNN fired one of its propagandists, Brian Stelter, the network recently announced he would return to continue lying to the American people.

“I am thrilled to share that I am returning as the lead author of CNN’s Reliable Sources newsletter, the digest I founded in 2015. I’m returning to CNN in a brand-new role as Chief Media Analyst, which means I’ll be appearing on air, developing digital content and helming this newsletter,” Stelter wrote on Sept. 3, 2024.

According to the propagandist, his return to CNN, which officially starts on Sept. 9, 2024, won’t be the same as his previous years at the network because he is “different.”

“The media industry has matured, CNN has evolved and I have changed a lot since I signed off two years ago. After 20+ years as a news junkie, I changed my habits and tuned out for a bit. I also changed my vantage point, moving from Manhattan to a horse farm near one of Donald Trump’s golf clubs. I experienced the news more like an everyday consumer, and in doing so, I learned a whole lot about the attention economy and the information ecosystem. I’m looking forward to sharing what I learned with you,” he wrote.

In his announcement, Stelter suggested that even though he’s returning to CNN’s Reliable Sources newsletter, his Reliable Sources TV program will not be revived.

Fox News reported that CNN fired Stelter in 2022 because his then-boss, Chris Licht, was “determined to tamp down spectacle” at the time. Licht’s bosses at parent company Warner Bros. Discovery told him to restore CNN’s journalistic credibility by getting rid of its far-left ideologues.

While Licht rejected Stelter, CNN’s current CEO, Mark Thompson, said he was glad Stelter would return to the network.

“I’m very happy to welcome Brian back to CNN in this new role. Brian is one of the best global experts in media commentary, and as the founder of the Reliable Sources newsletter, he is the perfect choice to lead Reliable Sources into its next chapter,” Thompson said.

