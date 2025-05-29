Leftists Think Jake Tapper’s Son is a Racist

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Embattled CNN host Jake Tapper lashed out after a left-leaning podcast host joked that his 15-year-old son was a racist for saying he wants to be a police officer.

Tapper told the story on May 22 on The Prof G Pod with Scott Galloway while promoting his new book, Original Sin.

“I went on a left-leaning podcast that shall remain nameless, and we were talking about my kids because I think they were both people without kids,” Tapper recalled. “They asked me about my son, and I said he was, ‘You know, he’s a football player, and he wants to be a policeman.’”

He said the hosts then launched a tirade against his son. “And their joke was about my 15-year-old son, ‘Oh, how does he feel about minorities?’ Like the idea that he wants to be a policeman, therefore he’s racist. My son. And, like, you know, that was the big laugh and then I got dragged in the comments and all that stuff.”

“And I thought to myself, this is why you folks are losing elections,” Tapper said, though some commentators suggested he said “f**kers” instead of “folks.”

"This is why you fuckers are losing elections." CNN's Jake Tapper says left-wing podcast hosts assumed his teen son is racist because he wants to be a police officer. "That's how the democratic party talks to men." pic.twitter.com/1Dj0drIYsO — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 28, 2025

Tapper’s outburst comes as Democrats struggle to win back young voters after years of embracing identity politics and radical gender ideology.

According to The New York Times, some Democratic megadonors are “inundated” with pitches to spend millions of dollars in a bid to recreate President Trump’s success with young men in the 2024 presidential election.

“Find the next Joe Rogan,” left-wing strategists are saying, the paper reported.

Another Times article noted plans for a $20 million effort dubbed SAM—Speaking with American Men: A Strategic Plan—with some of the strategy plans taking place at “luxury hotels.”