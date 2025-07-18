Thursday, July 17, 2025

CBS Cancels Stephen Colbert’s ‘Late Show’

'Next year will be our last season. The network will be ending the Late Show in May...'

Stephen Colbert
Stephen Colbert / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USA) When he wasn’t pushing vaccines or crying about President Donald Trump, talk show host Stephan Colbert told the occasional joke—like when he cracked up his audience by claiming that CNN is “objective” news.

That dismal era of late-night “comedy” is soon coming to an end. Colbert told his audience Thursday that CBS is axing “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” in May 2026.

Colbert told the audience that he had learned the night before that “Next year will be our last season. The network will be ending the Late Show in May.”

The audience responded with boos and groans and Colbert said, “Yeah, I share your feelings.”

In his monologue on Monday night, he said he was “offended” by the $16 million settlement reached by Paramount, whose pending sale to Skydance Media needs the Trump administration’s approval.

“I don’t know if anything — anything — will repair my trust in this company,” Colbert said. “But, just taking a stab at it, I’d say $16 million would help.”

Paramount and CBS executives said in a statement the cancellation “is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night. It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount.”

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

