Thursday, January 30, 2025

Leaker Exposes Trump’s Purported Plan to End Ukraine War w/in 100 Days

'If the plan is legitimate, leaking it could have been an attempt to sabotage it from moving forward...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Trump Tower, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Someone has reportedly leaked Donald Trump’s plan to end the war in Ukraine within 100 days.

Though the White House hasn’t verified its authenticity, Newsweek reported Monday that the Ukrainian news site Strana published details of Trump’s purported plan.

“Trump’s alleged 100-day plan to end the war in Ukraine includes conducting a phone call with Putin in late January or early February, meeting with both Putin and Zelensky in February or March, and declaring a ceasefire along the front lines by Easter, which falls on April 20 this year,” Newsweek reported.

According to Newsweek’s translation, the ceasefire would entail Ukrainian troops being withdrawn from Kursk. A peace conference would then be held to finalize a peace deal.

“The proposed parameters of the agreement to end the war include barring Ukraine from becoming a member of NATO and declaring neutrality, Kyiv becoming a part of the EU by 2030, and the EU facilitating postwar reconstruction. Ukraine would also maintain the size of its army and continue to receive military support from the U.S. It would also ‘refuse military and diplomatic attempts to return the occupied territories’ and ‘officially recognize the sovereignty of the Russian Federation over them,’” Newsweek reported.

“The idea of lifting some sanctions against Russia was also noted, possibly within three years, depending on its compliance with the agreement to end the war. The restrictions on importing Russian energy sources to the EU would allegedly be lifted, with special duties imposed on them, and the funding going toward Ukraine’s restoration.”

Once peace is reached, Ukraine would end its period of martial law—meaning Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would step down from power since his term ended last year. Zelenskky said in late 2023 that holding new elections in the middle of the ongoing conflict with Russia would be “utterly irresponsible.”

However, Zelenskyy’s office has called the leaked plans fake. The White House hasn’t responded to Newsweek’s request for comment.

“If the plan is legitimate, leaking it could have been an attempt to sabotage it from moving forward,” Antiwar.com writer Dave DeCamp noted.

Meanwhile, Trump still hasn’t spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin since taking office, which is step one of the purported plan.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

