‘Sick to My Stomach’: Fox News Reporter Reveals Personal Connection to DC Plane Crash

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Fox News reporter Bill Melugin revealed his personal connection to a plane crash in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday night.

An American Airlines jet carrying 60 passengers and four crew members collided with an Army helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport. Melugin wrote on social media that his friend’s wife, who he met years ago while working in North Carolina, was a passenger on the downed flight.

Yes. One of my friends is going through this right now. His wife was on the flight. Sweet girl who I knew from my time working in NC years ago when they were dating. They have two children ages 3 and 1. I feel sick to my stomach for him. Our friend group is with him for support -… https://t.co/mwGIgZyDDR — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 30, 2025

“Yes. One of my friends is going through this right now. His wife was on the flight. Sweet girl who I knew from my time working in NC years ago when they were dating. They have two children ages 3 and 1,” Melugin wrote on X.

He added, “I feel sick to my stomach for him. Our friend group is with him for support – but conflicting reports of survivors is absolutely excruciating when no info is being provided.”

The Los Angeles-based national correspondent was responding to colleague Guy Benson’s post about the tragedy, which said the following: “The conflicting online rumors about survivors are excruciating—and must be downright torturous for loved ones praying for a miracle.”

As the Fox News reporter feared for his friends, Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., took to social media for a different reason—to make the plane crash all about himself.

“I landed at DCA this evening at 8:42 p.m., IAH—DCA, minutes before an in-flight collision over the airport,” Swalwell wrote on X. “My thoughts are with all involved and their families. Hoping first responders find survivors.”

Fixed it. When a catastrophic event happens, it’s better to not make yourself the center of attention you scum!! What is wrong with you?! pic.twitter.com/vRvGUN7aZI — Daniel (@CreativelyDan) January 30, 2025

Swalwell got slammed for his initial focus on “Me. Me. Me.” One social media user screenshotted his post and scribbled out the first line, saying he “fixed it” as only the Democrat’s well-wishes remained visible.

Some social media users questioned the timing of the D.C. plane crash, noting that it happened just after Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, both former Fox News hosts, were confirmed in President Donald Trump’s administration.

This is quite the political timing for an aircraft disaster. These are the kinds of things that get Americans asking questions. pic.twitter.com/B34l73vl3j — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) January 30, 2025

“This is quite the political timing for an aircraft disaster. These are the kinds of things that get Americans asking questions,” journalist Kyle Becker wrote on X.

Trump took to Truth Social early Thursday and said the D.C. plane crash “should have been prevented.” The president was briefed about what he called a “terrible night” and promised to provide more details about the situation as they emerge.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by Headline USA, the Daily Caller, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.