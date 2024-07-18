Quantcast
Leading Russian Hoax Propagandist’s Wife Charged as Foreign Agent

'Was he laundering foreign propaganda? ...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Screenshots of Washington Post Columnist Max Boot and Council for Foreign Relations Fellow Sue Mi Terry // President Donald Trump (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) // Edits by Headline USA

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAThe wife of Max Boot, a Never Trumper and Washington Post columnist infamous for promoting the debunked Russian collusion hoax, has been arrested for allegedly acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government. 

According to the DOJ, Sue Mi Terry, a fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations who previously worked for the CIA and the Obama White House, allegedly sold her influence to the South Korean government in exchange for luxury bags, lavish dinners and thousands of dollars. 

Terry was arrested on Tuesday and charged with conspiracy to violate the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) and failure to register as a foreign agent, according to an explosive 31-page indictment.

News of the arrest first gained attention on Twitter.

Terry reportedly provided non-public government information to South Korean intelligence officials and allegedly used her influence to promote favorable U.S. policies beneficial to South Korea.

Terry and Boot have co-authored several columns for The Post, where Boot has frequently expressed his disdain for President Donald Trump.

In a column from 2019, Boot ironically headlined, “Here are 18 reasons Trump could be a Russian asset.” The joke writes itself. 

In the piece, Boot salivated over conspiracy theories against Trump, repeating debunked claims that Trump worked for the Russian government. No evidence has ever supported these ludicrous claims. 

Boot, along with his wife, has written pro-South Korean columns.

In a May column, Boot and Terry argued that a “nascent trilateral” relationship between the U.S., Japan and South Korea posed the greatest challenge to China. They mourned that Trump, if elected in 2024, would thwart this diplomatic relationship to counter Chinese influence. 

Critics have questioned whether Boot played a role in the alleged acts now at the center of a DOJ indictment against his wife. He has not been charged with any wrongdoing. 

“Did Max Boot, who has a foreign flag in his bio, do stuff like this for free, or was he getting paid by a foreign government to sell out his country?” tweeted Sean Davis, The Federalist’s editor-in-chief. 

Echoing Davis’s sentiments, Conservative personality Mike Cernovich asked whether Boot was “laundering foreign propaganda” by publishing South Korean-related columns. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
