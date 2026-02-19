Thursday, February 19, 2026

Lauren Boebert’s Son Charged w/ Child Abuse Again

20-year-old Tyler Boebert was watching toddler when child wandered from Windsor home near lake...

Lauren Boebert holds her grandson Josiah
Lauren Boebert holds her grandson Josiah while taking part in a meet-and-greet before the first Republican primary debate for the 4th Congressional district in Fort Lupton, Colo. / PHOTO: AP

(José Niño, Headline USA) Tyler Boebert, the 20-year-old son of Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), received a second child abuse charge after his two-year-old son wandered from the congresswoman’s Windsor home on Sunday, according to a report by The Daily Beast. 

The incident follows a similar occurrence last July involving the same child, as Headline USA previously reported

Authorities cited Tyler Boebert on a “misdemeanor charge of child abuse without injury,” news outlet 9NEWS reported Tuesday, citing information from the Windsor Police Department.

The Colorado lawmaker, 39, told 9NEWS there is “no excuse” for what transpired when asked about the incident involving her grandson, adding that she feels “very frustrated this happened.”

“A kind woman quickly and safely secured him, and authorities were called as a precaution,” Boebert stated.

The congresswoman’s Windsor residence sits near a lake, according to the news outlet. Authorities have not released additional details about the incident. The Daily Beast contacted Boebert’s office and the Windsor Police Department for comment.

Tyler Boebert is scheduled to face trial in April, per 9NEWS.

Last summer, the 20-year-old also received a citation for “criminal negligence where no death or injury occurred” after what the congresswoman characterized as “a miscommunication on monitoring my young grandson that recently led to him getting out of our house.”

The representative said at that time it constituted a “one-time incident that we have addressed as a family.” Tyler Boebert received the July 11, 2024 citation for “criminal negligence where no death or injury occurred.”

Tyler has encountered previous legal difficulties. In February 2024, he faced multiple felony charges related to a series of car break-ins and credit card thefts.

“I love my son Tyler, who has been through some very difficult, public challenges for a young man and the subject of attention that he didn’t ask for,” the congresswoman said in a statement to The Denver Post at the time.

“It breaks my heart to see my child struggling and, in this situation, especially when he has been provided multiple opportunities to get his life on track.”

Boebert, who won her first House of Representatives election six years ago, has three other sons with her ex-husband Jayson Boebert including Brody, Kaydon and Roman. The congresswoman announced in May 2023 that they had separated due to “irreconcilable differences.”

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino 

 

