LA Councilwoman Asks Police Chief How to Obstruct ICE; Chief Left Baffled

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell shot down suggestions from a Democratic politician that police officers alert residents to federal immigration operations around the area, calling it “obstruction of justice.”

Los Angeles City Councilwoman Imelda Padilla made the puzzling recommendation at a Thursday City Council hearing where McDonnell was testifying. Padilla’s proposal comes as President Donald Trump ramps up deportation efforts in California.

“Can we use technology, like AI technology, to create a situation where your department can identify: ‘Hey, there are agents, non–City of L.A., in the neighboring town. Everyone go on alert’?” she asked.

LA City Council member blatantly asks LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell to give the immigrant community a heads up re ICE enforcement. “No we can’t do that. That would be obstruction of justice. You might want to talk to the city attorney about that.” On the record, no shame asking the… pic.twitter.com/TnICXvrDj7 — Cece Woods (@ceceswoods) June 13, 2025

McDonnell appeared baffled by the question, prompting Padilla to paraphrase.

“I’m asking a creative, creativity question here,” she said. “What can your department do to warn us, to warn our community … you can warn us so we can warn our folks in the spirit of your loyalty to the City of Los Angeles?”

McDonnell stepped in, asking, “So, you’re asking me to warn you about an enforcement action being taken by another agency before it happens?” Padilla replied, “Yeah.”

This is when McDonnell gave Padilla a quick lesson on the law.

“Yeah, we can’t do that,” he said.

“Why not?” she asked.

“That would be obstruction of justice. You may want to talk to the city attorney about that,” McDonnell replied.

As the exchange continued, Padilla remained unfazed. She pressed again, asking how lawmakers could be notified.

“We don’t do that,” McDonnell responded. “We’re not going to broadcast, like the FBI is looking for a terrorist suspect, right? Are we going to tell them, ‘Hey, the FBI is coming looking for you’ … That would be completely inappropriate and illegal.”