Friday, August 2, 2024

Kyle Rittenhouse Says He’s Voting for Dr. Ron Paul for President

'Unfortunately, Donald Trump had bad advisors making him bad on the Second Amendment, and that is my issue...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Rittenhouse Conference
Kyle Rittenhouse speaks at a panel discussion at the Turning Point USA America Fest 2021. / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Pedophile slayer Kyle Rittenhouse caused an uproar online when he confirmed that he’s not voting for Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election—and will instead by voting for former Republican congressman Dr. Ron Paul.

Rittenhouse—who shot three protestors who had attacked him, killing two of them, during the August 2020 riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin— said in a video published Thursday that he’s not voting for Trump due to his shaky record on the 2nd Amendment. As a libertarian and strict constitutionalist, Dr. Paul has one of the best records on 2A issues in congressional history.

Rittenhouse, who now works for a pro-2A group, acknowledged he’s upset the MAGA movement in his video.

“A lot of people are upset that I said I’ll be writing in Ron Paul for president of the United States, and that is true: I will be writing in Ron Paul. Unfortunately, Donald Trump had bad advisors making him bad on the Second Amendment, and that is my issue,” he explained.

“If you can’t be uncompromisable on the Second Amendment, I will not vote for you, and I will write someone else in. We need champions for the Second Amendment, or our rights will be eroded away each day. I support my decision, and I have no takebacks.”

Rittenhouse was referencing Trump’s ban on bump stocks, which was overturned by the Supreme Court in June. Trump has also made comments favorable towards red-flag laws.

Despite his principled reasoning, Rittenhouse’s announcement has been met with sharp criticism from MAGA influencers.

“I can stomach a lot of things—but backstabbing millions who supported you at your lowest point. Then turning on Trump right after he got shot. Can’t stomach it—won’t put up with it—forgotten forever,” said the Twitter account Catturd, which is run by an elderly boomer.

However, others supported Rittenhouse, pointing out that putting political pressure on Trump could lead to positive outcomes.

“This is how you leverage your influence to gain concessions. It requires real conviction and I respect the hell out of it,” said libertarian pundit Clint Russell.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

