Nobel-Winning Fabulist Paul Krugman Ridiculed for Latest Economic Delusion

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) New York Times columnist Paul Krugman, a Nobel Prize-winning economist and notorious left-wing propagandist (whose work often casts serious aspersions on the once-prestigious award), penned a recent piece claiming that President Joe Biden’s economy has been so vibrant that he should consider downplaying his success as an electoral strategy.

According to Krugman, the American economy over the past two years has been nothing short of “remarkable, especially given the dire predictions of many observers.”

He argued that most Americans are simply complainers and should accept the great success of the Biden economy.

“There’s overwhelming evidence that most Americans’ negative views about the economy don’t reflect their lived experience,” Krugman claimed, without evidence, suggesting that inflation is at healthy levels and that most people are well-off.

He then cited two likeminded leftist outlets to support his strawman argument that the media at large were clamoring for Biden to quit his boasting—an inherently false premise that was essential to setting up his own doubly ludicrous claim that Biden should keep boasting.

“[T]here’s still a lingering conventional wisdom that says Biden shouldn’t trumpet his economic record … basically saying that Biden shouldn’t talk about his economic achievements, even implying that he should try to relate to voters by acknowledging that the economic picture out there is bad, which it isn’t,” Krugman claimed.

He went on to say that the Biden campaign team should continue to “tell the truth as they see it”—the truth being that “big spending has worked out well for the economy.”

Unsurprisingly, however, Krugman has been gaslighting Americans about inflation for years, going so far as to declare in 2023 that “the war on inflation is over,” and that “we won at very little cost.”

According to a PJ Media report, Krugman has also been spending years telling Americans that things are really great, despite what their bank accounts may look like.

He even suggested last March that people who do not embrace Biden-era economics with open arms “haven’t done their homework.”