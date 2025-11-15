Saturday, November 15, 2025

Kristi Noem Claims Trump Administration is Speeding Up Naturalization at Unprecedented Levels

Posted by Jose Nino
Kristi Noem
Kristi Noem / PHOTO: AP

(José Niño, Headline USA)  Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem just revealed something that might surprise Donald Trump’s immigration restrictionist base: More people are becoming naturalized American citizens under this administration than ever before.

“More people are becoming naturalized under this administration than ever before,” Noem said during a Fox News interview this week. “More people are becoming citizens because we’re not just streamlining and building some processes back into our immigration policies.”

Noem framed the increased naturalization rates as a success story, arguing the administration has simultaneously added “integrity” to visa programs while processing applications more quickly. “Under the Trump administration, we’ve sped up our process and added integrity to the Visa programs,” she stated.

The DHS Secretary outlined the administration’s position following recent controversy over H-1B work visas. “We’re gonna keep using our visa programs. We’re just gonna make sure that they have integrity, that we’re actually doing the vetting of the individuals who come into this country,” Noem explained. 

She specified three requirements for visa and green card applicants: They must not support terrorist organizations, they must intend to work and live legally in the United States, and they must not back groups hostile to America.

Noem contrasted the current approach with the Biden administration, accusing the previous administration of having “let thousands of terrorists into this country” and opening “the southern border.” She claimed Biden officials “abused our asylum programs, abused our protective programs and visa programs, and we fixed all of it.”

The DHS Secretary offered effusive praise for Trump’s leadership. “It’s remarkable what President Trump has done, and it’s because he is a great leader. He’s a visionary,” Noem said. “This man is gonna go down as a legend in history as our greatest president ever.”

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino 

