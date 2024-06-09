Kennedy on Florida Presidential Ballot as Reform Party Candidate

(Steve Wilson, The Center Square) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will appear on Florida ballots as the Reform Party candidate after the Florida Division of Elections recertified its party status on Friday.

“We’re thrilled to give Floridians an independent option this November,” said Reform Party of Florida Chairwoman Jenniffer Desatoff in a release.

“We’ve been eagerly waiting to collaborate with the Kennedy campaign here in Florida and make history together.”

The party’s national committee nominated Kennedy and his running mate Nicole Shanahan two weeks ago to be their candidates.

More importantly, the move allows the third-party candidate to raise more money.

Now that he has a party nomination, the party can raise an additional $41,300 from donors previously limited to $6,600 each.

Ross Perot supporters founded the party in 1996.

The party said in the release it has spent $15 million on a ballot access operation to ensure Kennedy and Shanahan will appear on ballots in all 50 states plus the District of Columbia.

The ticket is officially on the ballot in nine states – Utah, Michigan, California, Delaware, Oklahoma, Hawaii, Texas, South Carolina and Florida — and has collected enough signatures for ballot access in nine other states.