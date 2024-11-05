Quantcast
Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Kamala’s Staged Voter Call Backfires in Viral Election Day Stunt

'It’s all fake with her...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris faced mockery and backlash on Election Day after appearing to stage a phone call with a voter. 

While in the Democratic National Committee’s Washington, D.C. headquarters, Harris appeared to call voters ahead of the polls closing. At one point, she accidentally revealed her phone’s camera screen, likely indicating the call was staged. 

“How you doing? Have you voted already?” Harris said, standing next to campaign aides, before pausing briefly. 

“You did? Thank you,” Harris replied, prompting her aides to break into applause.  

As her aides applauded, Harris lowered the phone from her ear and displayed the screen, which only showed the camera app. 

“Thank you so very much. It’s so important that everybody participates and I thank you because I’m sure you had a lot of other things you could be doing,” Harris said after placing the phone back on her ear. 

The bizarre exchange quickly went viral, garnering millions of views, with conservatives mocking Harris for apparently staging the phone call. 

“What a liar she is,” one user commented, adding a clown emoji next to the post. “She is so fake,” wrote a parody account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. 

“Unreal,” radio host Harrison Faulkner commented.  

“It’s all fake with her. VOTE TRUMP AND STAY IN LINE,” journalist Drew Hernandez added. 

YouTuber and media personality Amala Ekpunobi chimed in: “She pretends to take calls. She pretends to knock doors. She pretends she’s on the phone working to respond to Hurricane Helene. She pretends to care about Americans.” 

Other critics included:

 

 

 

 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
SELLERS: MAGA’s Historic Movement Closes a Major Chapter, but Much Remains Unwritten
Next article
Mark Cuban Backtracks after Insulting Female Trump Voters

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com