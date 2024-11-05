Kamala’s Staged Voter Call Backfires in Viral Election Day Stunt

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris faced mockery and backlash on Election Day after appearing to stage a phone call with a voter.

While in the Democratic National Committee’s Washington, D.C. headquarters, Harris appeared to call voters ahead of the polls closing. At one point, she accidentally revealed her phone’s camera screen, likely indicating the call was staged.

“How you doing? Have you voted already?” Harris said, standing next to campaign aides, before pausing briefly.

“You did? Thank you,” Harris replied, prompting her aides to break into applause.

As her aides applauded, Harris lowered the phone from her ear and displayed the screen, which only showed the camera app.

“Thank you so very much. It’s so important that everybody participates and I thank you because I’m sure you had a lot of other things you could be doing,” Harris said after placing the phone back on her ear.

The bizarre exchange quickly went viral, garnering millions of views, with conservatives mocking Harris for apparently staging the phone call.

“What a liar she is,” one user commented, adding a clown emoji next to the post. “She is so fake,” wrote a parody account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“Unreal,” radio host Harrison Faulkner commented.

“It’s all fake with her. VOTE TRUMP AND STAY IN LINE,” journalist Drew Hernandez added.

YouTuber and media personality Amala Ekpunobi chimed in: “She pretends to take calls. She pretends to knock doors. She pretends she’s on the phone working to respond to Hurricane Helene. She pretends to care about Americans.”

Other critics included:

There's nothing authentic about Kamala or her campaign https://t.co/9RCX5mup8n — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) November 5, 2024

A fraud EXPOSED even til the very end. https://t.co/dKjiZHGiOe — Dan Dakich (@dandakich) November 5, 2024

Fakest candidate in history https://t.co/SPjgEM0hs9 — Houston Keene (@HoustonKeene) November 5, 2024