Kamala Protégé Todd Gloria Caught in Cringeworthy Video: ‘All the Single Ladies!’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, a Democrat, baffled many after an old video surfaced of him wearing a wig and recreating Beyoncé’s Singles Ladies music video.

The video, first re-shared by activist Amy Reichert and later by Libs of TikTok, showed Gloria dancing alongside two men and a drag queen.

Gloria is seen lip-syncing to the “All the single ladies!” chorus while mimicking the choreography from Beyoncé’s 2008 hit single from her album, If I Were a Boy.

In the spoof, Gloria spanks his buttocks before donning a blond wig and golden gloves, seemingly imitating Beyoncé, a black woman.

The 40-second clip ends with Gloria holding up a single finger while still wearing the wig.

Reichert shared the video on X, captioning it: “And the Mayor of San Diego @ToddGlorida calls you weird.”

Raichik reposted the clip on her Libs of TikTok account, where it quickly garnered over 245,000 views.

Gloria has been a long-time friend and mentee of Vice President Kamala Harris, dating back to his first race for city council. He endorsed her in the 2020 and 2024 presidential races and previously campaigned for her in Nevada.

“I supported her during her first Presidential campaign, and I am 1000% backing her during this one. I proudly endorse Kamala Harris to be our next President of the United States!” Gloria wrote on social media on July 21.

I supported her during her first Presidential campaign, and I am 1000% backing her during this one. I proudly endorse @KamalaHarris to be our next President of the United States! #ForThePeople pic.twitter.com/KlhpErlh4z — Todd Gloria (@ToddGloria) July 21, 2024

Harris and Gloria campaigned together during his successful 2020 mayoral run.

“I know Todd Gloria will be a fearless and outspoken leader for the people of San Diego,” Harris said in March 2020 in a Facebook post. “It was wonderful to join him over the weekend to help get out the vote―there’s no doubt in my mind that he’s the clear choice to be the next Mayor of San Diego.”

Gloria, who is openly gay, is up for re-election in 2024.

Gloria did not respond to Headline USA’s request for comments and questions about the video’s intent, his feelings about the backlash and his relationship with Harris.